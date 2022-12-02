Why not mention that Donald Trump helped convict five oath keepers





After nearly eight weeks of trial, a federal jury in Washington needed just three days of deliberations to decide that five members of the Oath Keepers organization tried to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens election victory in 2020 by any means necessary, including violence.

The jury convicted the leader of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, and one of his top lieutenants, Kelly Meggs, of seditious conspiracy and convicted the five defendants of obstructing official process and other offences. The result was a victory for the health of the republic.

First, the guilty verdicts will likely affect other defendants who face their own seditious conspiracy trials. There is yet another contingent of Oathkeepers to be tried in the near future. In addition, several members of the Proud Boys organization are also awaiting trial, charged with seditious conspiracy and other offences.

Video footage shown during that trial captured the oath keepers as they advanced on the Capitol, dressed as would-be soldiers and moving in a military-style stack formation, each mock soldier with a hand on their shoulder of the person in front. Evidence at trial established that once inside the Capitol, the pile split in two with seven oath keepers heading one way towards the Chamber of the Chamber and the other seven heading towards the Chamber of the Senate.

Given that this jury adopted the government’s assertion that the conduct of at least some of the defendants constituted an attempt to violently stop the transfer of presidential power, it seems likely that the defendants currently facing trial for offenses Similar could seek to reopen plea negotiations with prosecutors. . Since the two defendants convicted of seditious conspiracy face up to 20 years in prison, others facing these charges may want to cut their losses and try to limit their exposure. Some defendants may even agree to plead guilty cooperatively, meaning they would help the government seek to hold others accountable, as well as those generally higher up the militia ladder.

The second takeaway from the verdict is that, even in this polarized time, our jury trial system has not been derailed by politics. Criminal trials are supposed to be apolitical matters. A juror’s job is to decide whether the evidence presented at trial proves, beyond a reasonable doubt, the crimes charged in the indictment. Ideology or political affiliation should not enter the courtroom, jury box or deliberation room.

As I watched the week-long trial, I couldn’t help but notice that prosecutors almost never mentioned Donald Trump’s name. It was a wise tactical decision. Whether these defendants were guilty of the crimes they were charged with had nothing to do with what Trump did or did not do. Moreover, since there is no way to know all the political opinions or ideological preferences of 12 jurors, inserting political issues into a criminal trial always risks alienating one or more jurors and it only takes one juror to stay a trial.

The defendants presented themselves to the jury as patriots, but the jury sent an unequivocal message: you are not patriots. You are traitors.

Conversely, it was clear from the start of the trials that the defendants had not left their politics at the door of the courthouse. For example, when Rhodes testified in his own defense, he lied that the 2020 presidential election was illegal and unconstitutional. Rhodes, a disbarred attorney, also smugly told the jury that I am a constitutional expert.”

It is unclear who appointed Rhodes as the arbiter of the constitutionality of the US elections. But he tried to convince the jury that because (he argued) the election was unconstitutional, his act of opposing certification of Bidens’ victory stemmed from a love for the country. Indeed, the five defendants called their actions on January 6 patriotic and offered the jury a version of the big lie that the election was stolen to justify why they decided to act before and on January 6. 2021.

Because the defendants, not the prosecutors, injected politics into the trial, the jury verdict can be read as more than a simple assertion that the evidence proved the defendants guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. In a symbolic sense, jury verdicts also repudiate the big lie. The defendants presented themselves to the jury as patriots, but the jury sent an unequivocal message: you are not patriots. You are traitors.

Will this message deter and perhaps even help disband groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, organizations that seem united by hatred and prejudice? Or will it just lead those who cling to the rigged election narrative to work harder, letting it fuel their sense of perceived wrongs perpetrated by the so-called Deep State? It’s hard to know.

But regardless, at a time when the country may feel hopelessly divided, 12 jurors convened to declare the insurgency was simply a bridge too far. And in doing so, they may have aided prosecutors’ efforts to move from the insurgency boots of those who attacked the Capitol to the prosecution of those who planned, organized, financed and instigated the insurgency. Overall, the verdict was a promising sign for the country’s future.

