Kejriwal Chants Not Raised During PM Modi’s Surat Intro Tour





A few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tenuous During a 27 km tour in the city of Surat, Gujarat, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to social media on Monday (28 November) to peddle misinformation. They falsely claimed that chants hailing AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were started by people who had, in fact, gathered to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pankaj Singh wrote, “This is the second video where ‘Kejriwal’ chants have been heard during PM Modi’s tour. Gujarat is ready for change. The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here. Pankaj is the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi party. – pic.twitter.com/rLUK30Ns2V Pankaj Singh (@PankajSinghAAP) November 28, 2022 Similar claims were made by two-time Delhi AAP MP Gulab Singh Yadav. “Songs of Kejriwal raised in the Surat road show of the sahab (referring to PM Modi). Wow, what a sight. The archived version of the tweet can be accessed here. – pic.twitter.com/3XQzXsoQQj Gulab Singh yadav (@GulabMatiala) November 29, 2022 AAP student wing leader Vashraj Dubey wrote: “A roadshow was held for Modi, but chants were thrown at Arvind Kejriwal. Zindabad Gujarat, Jai Ho! The archived version of the tweet is accessible here. ……. , …… pic.twitter.com/rIL6VMPVN7 VANSHRAJ DUBEY (@vanshrajdubey) November 27, 2022 The truth about the AAP chief’s claims The said video was first uploaded to Twitter by popular user, Nandita Thakur on Sunday, November 27. In the video, you could clearly hear people gathering to watch Prime Minister Modi chanting his name in unison and not Arvind Kejriwal’s. PM Modis road show in Surat Modi.. Modi.. Modi pic.twitter.com/XXd1Fgu0Ek (@nanditathkhakur) November 27, 2022 A similar video posted by veteran journalist, Kanchan Gupta, on the same day also did not contain any chants hailing Arvind Kejriwal, as AAP leaders claim. Prime Minister @Narendra Modi in Surat.

Migratory election birds just don’t get the connection Modi Ji has with the masses, especially in #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/396F0iFQsA Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) November 27, 2022 A longer version of the video, posted on Prime Minister Modi’s Youtube channel, also shows that the chants of “Kejriwal, Kejriwal” were superficially aimed at claiming massive support for the PA supremo ahead of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. The misinformation peddled by Aam Aadmi party leaders has also been debunked by people like Boom and SM prank killer. AAP IT cell releases fake video to mock BJP Earlier on November 12 this year, a Praatik Innamdar from the Aam Aadmi Party IT cell in Gujarat tweeted an old video from West Bengal. He falsely claimed that the disturbing video came from Gujarat and BJP workers were beaten by an angry mob. He added the hashtag Morbi Bridge Collapse to his tweet to imply that the attackers were angry with the BJP workers over the Morbi tragedy, which left over a hundred people dead. The video shared by the AAPs IT cell in Gujarat. Image source: Praatik Innamdar Twitter account However, the video turned out to be from West Bengal and was not remotely related to the Morbi tragedy. Opindia found that the video was originally shared by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on August 6 this year. In his tweet, Adhikari wrote, Yesterday Asit Mazumdar; TMC MP for Chinsurah; Hooghly, beat a BJP Karyakarta for campaigning democratically. Those who interviewed the NHRC, India’s post-election violence report, citing ruler’s law, not rule of law in the World Bank, did not see Mamata Banerjees GOONDA Raaj. Yesterday Asit Mazumdar; TMC MP for Chinsurah; Hooghly, beat a BJP Karyakarta for campaigning democratically.

Those who wondered @India_NHRCPost-poll violence report, citing ‘ruler’s rule, not rule of law’ in WB failed to see @MamataOfficialThis is GOONDA Raaj.@Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/MI0iElQWdO Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) August 6, 2022 Praatik Innamdar, who shared this video claiming to be from Gujarat, is a member of Arvind Kejriwal’s Gujarat IT cell. He has also shared his photographs with party leader Arvind Kejriwal from his Twitter account in the past.

