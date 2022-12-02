Jokowi reminds KPU of 2024 elections: technical issues can be political





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi requested the General Election Commission (KPU) to ensure the preparation of infrastructure and logistics facilities for the needs of the 2024 concurrent election. Jokowi recalled that the procurement of goods was done in the right quantity and at the right time so as not to cause a commotion on the floor. “Because technical matters can become political,” he said at the national consolidation meeting for the preparation for the 2024 simultaneous elections in Ancol, North Jakarta, on Friday, December 2, 2022. Jokowi asked KPUs be careful with the logistics of this election. Because small questions on the ground that aren’t worked out in detail, he said, could cause a stir. Stages currently election 2024 began. Voting for the presidential election in the legislative election will take place on February 14, 2024. Meanwhile, the Pilkada will be held on November 27, 2024. Jokowi said there were 189 million voters who would vote at the same time in just 6 hours. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Managing this is not easy, with various geographical conditions,” he said. Read: Name 28 countries lining up to become IMF patients, Jokowi: Eling and Waspodo For this reason, Jokowi asked the KPU and other election administrators to innovate to make this people’s party better. Thus, the process and its results received broad support in the community. “That legitimacy is important,” he said. As for logistical issues, only one of the five requests submitted by Jokowi. Second, Jokowi asked the KPU to ensure that all activities at the election stage have technical arrangements. “You have to have a clear legal corridor, to anticipate the problems that will arise,” he said. Third, strengthen human resources at all levels. Finally, Jokowi asked the KPU to prioritize purchases as the election took place under difficult economic conditions. Finally, Jokowi asked the KPU to continue to strengthen the political education of candidates and the public. The KPU must from the outset call on election participants to conduct elections that are peaceful, fair and with integrity. At the same time, say Jokowi, calling for the rejection of actions that undermine democracy such as defamation, hate speech and the politics of money. “Putting forward a clash of ideas and ideas, not pitting them against each other,” said the former governor of DKI Jakarta. Read: Talking about the threat of economic crisis, Jokowi: Indonesia is lucky to have fiscal control Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1663609/jokowi-ingatkan-kpu-soal-pemilu-2024-hal-teknis-bisa-jadi-politis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos