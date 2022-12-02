Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Has great potential, President Jokowi: make other countries depend on us





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) promotes the great potential that Indonesia has, starting from the wealth of natural resources (SDA), human resources (HR), colored by demographic bonuses, to a large market, to be used in building strategies to realize Indonesia as a developed country. “It’s a power that we often don’t realize and I have to keep reminding of it, including our position on the global trade routes. It’s this strength that we have to keep in mind in order to build a great strategy, a state enterprise, a grand state economic strategy, so that we can achieve the vision we desire,” the president said during a keynote speech at the Kompas100 CEO Forum in 2022, at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday (02/12/2022) morning. The President revealed, based on his monitoring, that there are a number of countries that depend on commodities from Indonesia. “Actually, I checked several times, who really depends on us, it turns out there are a lot. As soon as our coal stopped for only two weeks, many heads of state, first ministers, presidents called me. Oh it depends, it depends, it depends, it depends, it depends, how come there are so many? I was surprised too,” the president said. The same thing happened when Indonesia stopped exporting crude palm oil (CPO) and its derivatives some time ago. The president said the shutdown was due to the government prioritizing national needs. “Oil too, CPO, when we stop because I have to stop, there are a lot of questions from the outside, from the IMF, from the World Bank, ‘why stop? Yes, because property is lost in the country, I have to put my people first,” I said,” the president said. In the presence of the CEOs, the president also encouraged Indonesia to produce products that create dependency on other countries, including batteries for electric vehicles. “We keep our economy open, economic openness. But again, we have to be able to design other countries that depend on us, we have to. Let’s not just let ourselves become branches“, he said. (IDF/UN)

