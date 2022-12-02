Politics
Boris Johnson Hails Blockchain Possibilities at Singapore Conference | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson gave a speech at a conference on blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrency, as part of his lucrative post-No.10 speaking circuit, despite controversy surrounding the industry in the wake of the multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange.
In his speech, he suggested that the advent of blockchain was full of possibilities and seemed to liken it to major technological innovations such as the invention of fire, railways and the internet.
But he also said he supports the idea of more regulation of cryptocurrencies and argued that his proponents need to convince people that their use cases are real and working for them in their lives, opposed to whether it is speculation and a new type of financial market or instrument.
When there is a mania and a bubble, when you have speculators driving up prices by finding more people to exploit, you need measures to protect the public from Ponzi schemes, he said. declared.
Johnson has yet to say how much he was paid for the speech or who funded it and his trip to Singapore, where he revealed he was staying at the five-star Raffles Hotel, which can cost £1,000 a night .
It comes after he was paid 276,130 by the Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers for another speech in the United States. He also took nearly 40,000 in free accommodation from the family of Anthony Bamford, a major Tory donor, 11,560 in hospitality from Rupert Murdoch in the United States and 10,000 in hospitality in the Royal Suite of the Heathrow airport.
Blockchain technology is used to provide a secure way to conduct and record transactions, most commonly for bitcoin cryptocurrency.
It is largely unregulated, but has come under intense scrutiny from governments in recent weeks following the demise of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX. , leaving thousands of people stuck on their savings. The value of the most well-known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, also plunged.
Many cryptocurrency giants have argued in favor of regulation, but some governments and regulators fear it will give it status and credibility by putting it on a par with traditional finance.
This week, the European Central Bank said bitcoin was on an artificially induced last gasp before the path of irrelevance, in a scathing intervention arguing against granting regulatory legitimacy to the cryptocurrency.
However, proponents of the technology include new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has previously said he wants to make the UK a global hub for technology and crypto-asset investment.
Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, also vocally supported the technologies behind cryptocurrency and took 11,638 people to attend a cryptocurrency conference called Permissionless in Florida, as well as 10,000 to take the speaking at a fintech conference called LendIt.
Speaking at the Blockchain Symposium in Singapore, Johnson described the hall of blockchain enthusiasts as pioneers at the cutting edge of a new and still nascent technology whose possibility the world is struggling to assess, adding: Considering huge controversies of some use cases and given all the delicacies and sensitivities, I’ll do my best to tiptoe through the minefield with the tact I’m famous for.
He also urged them, as innovators around the world [do]except maybe Singapore, come to London, come to the UK.
Johnson said the technology is morally neutral and skepticism about its uses is generally wrong. He also said that the idea of blockchain seemed to me to have all sorts of possibilities to allow people to do business with people without third parties to authenticate themselves, but he made a distinction between the technology and its use via crypto- currencies.
On cryptocurrencies he said his question is who is responsible for the slamming train because I’ve seen some pretty shocking headlines about this whole business and I think we’re going to need a way to hold people accountable.
If it’s going to be successful and if it’s going to build trust, obviously it needs to be regulated in a way that builds trust in a way that visibly protects all participants, Johnson said.
He said a better relationship between the cryptocurrency industry and politicians should happen if this thing has a future.
The former prime minister also gave his views on Twitter, saying it could be an intimidating environment for politicians and the piles were unlike anything they had been prepared for.
He said a storm can erupt like a typhoon in South China seas and cause your plane to shake, but that doesn’t really reflect what’s happening in the rest of the world. However, he said politicians should learn to be thicker-skinned about it and find ways to do it without feeling beaten down. I haven’t read much of it.
