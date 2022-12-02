On the protests in China, President Xi Jinping has this theory: Frustrated students and teenagers…

Beijing:

In his first comment on the unprecedented public protests against his strict zero Covid policy, Chinese President Xi Jinping told EU President Charles Michel they had been led mainly by frustrated students after three years of the pandemic, according to a media report Friday. .

Xi spoke with Michel in Beijing on Thursday. In his talks, Michel advocated for the use of vaccines and then raised the issue of China’s measures and government measures, a senior official said, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper reported from Brussels.

And the response we got from the president explained why there had been protests, saying that after three years of Covid he had a problem because people were frustrated. They were mostly college students or teenagers, they added.

European officials say Xi’s comments in a meeting with Michel signal he is ready to loosen controls further.

The Chinese leader also reportedly said the dominant strain of Omicron is “less deadly,” but expressed concern about vaccinating the elderly, the Post reported.

This is the first time Xi has commented on the public protests, which have reportedly rocked his government. Following this, security was tightened in all major cities in China.

In a rare public outburst in China, thousands of people staged protests in various cities to oppose the strictly followed zero-Covid policy in cities, as well as dozens of apartments were locked down by officials to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Protesters also called on Xi, who was re-elected last month to an unprecedented third term, to step down. The slogans called on the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to step down.

The zero-Covid policy China has followed for the past three years has intensified in recent months as the Omicron variant has spread rapidly to several cities, including Beijing.

Publicly, China has not acknowledged the protests, while coverage has been heavily censored in state media.

EU officials who were present at the Xi-Michel talks see the Chinese president’s broader remarks on pandemic controls as a signal that he was ready to further ease tight restrictions, which have left dozens of million people under scrutiny across the country, according to the report.

There is no official reaction to the report in Beijing.

Reports in state media here in recent days have indicated that controls are being relaxed in many towns.

Xi told Michel that the dominant strain of Covid-19 in China is now mostly Omicron, and Delta before that was far deadlier.

He said a second EU official said Chinese leaders had hinted they would try to push vaccinations in response to the unrest, with Michel sharing with Xi and his most senior underlings the European experience of deployment mass vaccinations.

Xi told Michel that China has high vaccination rates except for the elderly, which is a challenge, they said.

My feeling was that this [exchange] was something informative. I had the feeling that China would seek more and more to encourage its citizens to be vaccinated, to follow the European experience a little bit, said the second official.

In China, only 68.7% of people over the age of 60 have received three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to official figures. For people aged 80 and over, only 40.4% received a booster dose.

So far, China has used locally produced vaccines and has not pushed hard to vaccinate the elderly, which experts say is due to a lack of trust, while elderly people around the world have to first been vaccinated against Covid.

China has yet to allow the use of Western vaccines for the general public, but during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month, Xi signaled that foreigners living in the country would be allowed to take the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

BioNTech applied for a Chinese license for its mRNA vaccines last year, but it has yet to be granted. PTI KJV PMS AKJ PMS PMS

