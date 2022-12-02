Politics
Concern mounts as new Turkish media law stifles dissent
A new law gives Trkiye fresh ammunition to censor media and silence dissent ahead of elections in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to extend his two decades in power, journalists and activists say.
Since 2014, when Erdogan became president, tens of thousands of people, from high school teenagers to a former Miss Trkiye, have been prosecuted under a longstanding law that criminalizes insulting the president.
The law, passed in parliament in October, could see journalists and social media users jailed for up to three years for spreading what is described as “fake news”.
“Lawsuits, investigations and threats are part of our daily lives,” Gokhan Bicici, editor-in-chief of the Istanbul-based independent news portal dokuz8NEWS, told AFP at his bank news portal’s headquarters. Bosphorus Asian.
“Being more careful, trying as much as possible not to be a target is the main concern of many journalists in Trkiye today, including the free ones.”
Press advocates say the new law could allow authorities to shut down the internet, preventing the public from hearing claims by exiled Turkish mafia boss Sedat Peker about the government’s alleged dirty business.
Or, they say, the government could restrict access to social media as it did after the November 13 bombing in Istanbul that killed six people and which authorities blamed on the Workers’ Party of Kurdistan (PKK).
Most of Turkey’s allied-run newspapers and TV stations toe the government line, but social networks and internet-based media have remained largely free, much to Erdogan’s chagrin.
Next June he will face his toughest election since becoming prime minister in 2003 and then winning the presidency.
His ruling party’s approval ratings have plummeted to historic lows amid skyrocketing inflation and a currency crisis.
– “Huge control” –
Digital rights expert Yaman Akdeniz said the law gave “broad discretion to authorities” in its potentially widespread use ahead of the election.
“It is therefore not surprising that the first person to be investigated for this crime is the leader of the main opposition party,” he told AFP.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a likely presidential candidate in next year’s election, has come under fire for blaming the government on Twitter for “a methamphetamine outbreak” in Trkiye.
Bicici says the government already had enough ammunition — from anti-terrorism laws to defamation laws — to silence free media.
Erdogan, however, defended the new law, calling it an “urgent need” and likening “smear campaigns” on social media to a “terrorist attack”.
Paradoxically, Erdogan himself has a social media account and urged his supporters to rally via Twitter after surviving a 2016 coup attempt.
The government says the law combats disinformation and has started publishing a weekly “disinformation bulletin”.
Emma Sinclair-Webb of Human Rights Watch said the government is “getting itself powers to wield enormous control over social media”.
“The law puts tech companies in a very difficult position: either they have to comply with the law and remove content, or even hand over user data, or they face huge penalties,” he said. she stated.
– Uncertain future –
Turkish journalists staged protests when the bill was debated in parliament.
“This law…will destroy what is left of freedom of expression,” said Gokhan Durmus, head of the Turkish Journalists Syndicate.
Fatma Demirelli, director of the press freedom group P24, pointed to “new arrests targeting a large number of journalists working for Kurdish media since this summer”.
“We fear that this new law…will further aggravate the situation by drastically increasing the number of prosecutions and imprisonments of journalists,” she told AFP.
In October, nine journalists were remanded in custody, accused of alleged links with the PKK, which Ankara and its Western allies blacklist as terrorist groups.
Ergin Caglar, a journalist with the Mezopotamya news agency who was raided by the police, said that despite the pressure “the free media have never lowered their heads until today, and they will not after the law on censorship and arrests”.
Dokuz8NEWS reporter Fatos Erdogan said reporting was becoming increasingly difficult, pointing to police barricades to AFP as she filmed a recent protest against the arrest of the head of Turkey’s doctors’ union, Sebnem Korur Fincanci.
“I have a feeling there will be more pressure after the censorship law,” she said.
Erol Onderoglu of Reporters Without Borders, himself charged with terrorism-related charges, said the law “rejects all qualities of journalism and dissident identity.
“I don’t believe the future will be that easy.”
