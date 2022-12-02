



When London Mayor Sadiq Khan was recently forced to defend a key environmental policy, it’s unlikely he imagined a Hollywood superstar would enter the debate to offer his support in direct opposition to the former Prime British Minister Boris Johnson.

In 2023, the UK capital is set to expand its Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to cover all of the city’s boroughs, which means around 200,000 Londoners will face a daily charge of 12.50 when driving because their vehicles do not meet certain emissions standards. The fee will apply to people who live inside the ULEZ, but delivery trucks, buses and certain other vehicles are exempt. Transport for London (TfL), the body that oversees the capital’s public transport, said the expansion would continue as poor air quality impacts the health of Londoners and is mainly caused by vehicles pollutants. DiCaprio’s endorsement In a facebook post on wednesdayOscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio said Khan’s decision to expand the ULEZ meant 5 million more people would breathe cleaner air, saying it would help build a better, greener and fairer London for all. This is the kind of decisive large-scale action we need to halve emissions this decade, coupled with the implementation of nature-based solutions, he said. DiCaprio has been a longtime climate activist, serving on the board of several environmental organizations and supporting more than 35 conservation projects through his own foundation. Representatives for Khan, Johnson and DiCaprio were unavailable for comment when contacted by Fortune. Raid on drivers’ wallets Despite to be at the origin of the launch of the ULEZ during his own term as Mayor of London, Johnson, who was ousted as prime minister earlier this year after being mired in scandals, he was one of several British Conservative Party lawmakers to write to The telegraph newspaper to criticize what they called the smash and grab raid on the drivers. The ULEZ was never intended to apply outside of London, they said. This is a smashing raid on drivers’ wallets that has nothing to do with air quality and everything to do with Khans mismanagement. [Transport for Londons] finance. And it comes at the worst possible time for household incomes. TfL and the expansion of ULEZ are overseen by Khan, who represents the conservative opposition Labor Party. The plans received a mixed response from the publicwith an October YouGov poll of 1,245 London adults which found that 51% of city residents were in favor of extending the ULEZ, and a subsequent investigation concluding that she half-opposed it. A consultation on the expansion too would have exhibited a majority of people were against it. Despite resistance to the larger ULEZ, Khan pledged to continue the expansion. I was very clear: it was a consultation and not a referendum, it london customs evening standard newspaper Last week.

