Cong only believes in delay, delay and misleading, PM Modi says





The Prime Minister also alleged that previous Congress governments were only interested in jobs where it was possible to engage in corruption.

On Friday, December 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Congress only believes in atkana, latkana aur bhatkana (to stall, delay and deceive), and said those who plundered the country’s poor were now abusing him for putting end to corruption. . He also alleged that previous Congress governments had never shown any interest in bringing water from the Narmada River to the parched regions of Gujarat, as the party was only interested in works where it was possible to engage in corruption. Modi was addressing a rally in Kankrej village of Banaskantha district, where voting for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections will take place on December 5. “Congress only believed in atkana, latkana and bhatkana. The elderly in this region would tell you how the Congress governments were talking about bringing water from the Narmada to this arid region, but nothing was done on this front during their reign,” he said. Advertising The prime minister accused Congress of trying to block construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam and supporting those who delayed the project through litigation, a veiled reference to Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar. “Can the people of Banaskantha forgive those who indulged in this sin of stopping the water from coming here? The Congress was responsible for keeping Banaskantha thirsty. They must be punished. I hope you won’t forget that when you vote,” Modi said. Also watch: Gujarat polls: PM Modi holds 50km roadshow “Congress is never interested in these works where their leaders find no opportunity to make money. Since they used to get bribes in relief work where people were tasked with digging pits during drought, Congress did not provide water. Because they knew that if the water was supplied here, their illegal income would cease,” he alleged. According to him, it was the BJP government that brought the water from the Narmada to this arid region and promised that it would also reach the areas left behind. The Prime Minister said his government at the Center injected nearly 1 lakh crore to complete up to 99 water supply systems that were abandoned across the country during Congress rule. Without taking names, Modi said those who ‘plundered’ poor citizens are now giving him gaalis (abuse) for ending corrupt practices like canceling nearly four crore fake ration cards. “Grain intended for the poor has been diverted elsewhere. If you rob the poor, Modi will act. And when such people are caught, they start abusing me,” he said. He said he was confident of the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat by the way people participated in the vote on December 1 under the first phase. Read also : Unemployment a major concern in Gujarat even as Modi and BJP remain popular Before addressing the gathering, Modi visited the Augarnath Temple in Kankrej and offered his prayers. (With agency contributions)

