Turkey: Russia and the United States have failed to eliminate militias from the Syrian border





The Foreign Minister of Ankara, Turkey (AP) accused Friday that the United States and Russia have failed to deliver on promises to clear Syrias’ border with Turkey of Kurdish militants, forcing Ankara to intervene. Speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues Forum in Rome, Italy, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said that Turkey seeks reconciliation with the Syrian government to facilitate the return of refugees, cooperate in the fight against extremists and end the conflict in Syria. Cavusoglus’ comments came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed last month to launch a new land invasion of northern Syria to target militant Kurdish groups, following a November 13 explosion in Istanbul that killed six people. . The Turkish military launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militant targets in northern Syria and Iraq in retaliation. Kurdish groups have denied involvement in the bombings and say Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threaten the fight against the Islamic State group. We have reached an agreement with the United States and the Russian Federation, said Cavusoglu. They have undertaken to repel these terrorists further south of our border … But since then, they have not kept their commitments. He was referring to separate agreements reached with Moscow and Washington in 2019, under which both agreed to push Syrian Kurdish fighters from a large swath of territory south of the Turkey border. We must continue our operation to clean these areas of terrorists and terrorist organizations, said the minister. Turkey has carried out a series of incursions into Syria since 2016 and already controls parts of northern Syria. Moscow and Washington, who have forces in northern Syria, expressed their opposition to a possible Turkish new incursion. Turkey, which once called for the removal of Syrian President Bashar Assads and has strongly backed the opposition in the Syrian conflict, more recently said it was open to dialogue and reconciliation with Damascus. Turkish and Syrian security officials have held a series of discussions, Turkish officials said. Cavusoglu said Turkey must engage with the Syrian government for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of some of the 3.6 million Syrians who have found refuge in Turkey. We must also cooperate in our fight against terrorist organizations without any discrimination, said Cavusoglu. He added: I hope the (Syrian) regime will understand this: without such reconciliation, there will be no lasting peace and stability in the country.

