Herschel Walker takes credit for Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka’s ‘intelligence’





A video of Herschel Walker taking credit for the intelligence of Donald Trump’s children has resurfaced on social media.

The Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Georgia said he spent time with Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. while they were growing up and was responsible for their intelligence.

Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event November 6, 2022 in Hiram, Georgia. Walker said he spent time with Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. while they were growing up and was responsible for their intelligence. Getty

Walker made the statements while speaking to civilian and military personnel at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state in 2019, before his jump into politics, according to a report by the multimedia company Black Enterprise.

Walker’s clip was posted by the PatriotTakes Twitter account on Dec. 1 and has so far been viewed more than 55,000 times.

In the clip, Walker said: “I don’t know if you all know this, but I knew Donald [Trump] before he became “The Donald”. In fact, little Ivanka and little Donald lived with me for a week, for five years, during the summer. Every amusement park, Disney World, Sea World, every place they went, I was the one taking them.

“I kept them for a week, so the intelligence of those two kids there, not Donald.”

Walker then pointed the finger at himself to suggest he was responsible for the intelligence of the Trump children and the crowd can be heard laughing.

Last month, another clip of Walker from the same event went viral.

Also posted by Patriot Takes, on Nov. 24, a video of Walker insulting his son garnered over 320,000 views.

Speaking to the soldiers, Herschel Walker described his idiot as a street son, Christian, as an ugly baby with a long head who looked like an alien from the X-Files, and blamed his wife’s horrible genes.

Walker: Little children are ugly when they are born. pic.twitter.com/bKkAD0ZzhI

— PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 24, 2022

The caption read: “Addressing the soldiers, Herschel Walker described his son ‘dumb as a brick’ – Streetwise, Christian, as an ‘ugly’ baby with a ‘long head’ who ‘looked like an alien’ from ‘X’ -files’, and blamed his wife’s ‘awful genes'”.

In the video, Walker said: “I still remember it, when I gave birth to him he had this long, long head. Seriously, he looked like an alien. I told my wife that your parents had horrible genes and stuff. They say no matter how ugly your kid is, you still think he’s pretty. So they cleaned up Christian and stuff, then I say ‘he’s not that bad’. I’m so proud of my little guy and I remember taking him to nursery.”

He went on to say, “[At the nursery] I pushed little Christian to the window because I’m so proud of my little boy. But he has this long head, poor little thing, and all of a sudden I remember this little girl right next to him, this round head [with] all that hair, beautiful little girl.

“Normally little kids are ugly when they’re first born, but this little girl was pretty. I look at Christian, and I look at her, and I’m like, ‘wow, I’m going to drag her a little bit and all that because everybody’s gonna come to that window and say, ‘Wow, she’s a beautiful little girl,’ and then they’re gonna watch Christian Walker—’Woah, X-Files,’ like he’s an alien.”

Laughter could then be heard from the crowd as Walker made a cross with his fingers.

Walker is currently awaiting a runoff in Georgia on Dec. 6 against Democratic opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/herschel-walker-donald-trump-jr-ivanka-trump-intelligence-viral-video-1764120

