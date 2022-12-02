The Kunts launch another number one Christmas offer

The Kunts have released a new Christmas track titled Fuck The Tories in a new bid for the Christmas number one spot.

The new British punk song officially released on December 16 is a scathing dismantling of the Conservative Party and the current political and social climate.

“They fucked up the economy, they fucked up the NHS / they fucked up the environment we’re in a fucking messthey sing on the track, accompanied by a video in which someone wearing a Boris Johnson mask wrestles with a pensioner.

In a statement, The Kunts said the song was a barbed but factually accurate protest song, highlighting in simple terms 12 years of Tory corruption, lies and incompetence.

Their fake website added that the song is: “Spreading a little Christmas misery to those who gave us such a shitty year (and the 11 years before…)”.

You can listen to ‘Fuck The Tories’ and watch the video below.

Kunts’ previous two singles, Boris Johnson Is A Fucking C**t and Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t, both reached number five on the UK Singles Chart in 2020 and 2021 respectively as they attempted to score a Christmas number one.

Last year they lost number one to LadBaby’s Sausage Rolls For Everyone, a rivalry that also saw the acts go to war in the press.

Talking about their first success, leader Kunt said NME last year: as someone who has spent the better part of the last 25 years peddling his swear words in 100-200 seat capacity pubs, trust me it was overwhelming. »

For me, having grown up with the folklore around the Sex Pistols God Save The Queen being robbed of the top spot in ’77, a Jubilee celebration has always seemed like a good opportunity to vent any grievances one might have with our unelected head of state and his thoughtless offspring, leader Kunt saidNME at the time.