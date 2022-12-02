Xi Jinping facing darkest times, Indonesia and this country are on number one alert





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –China is experiencing its worst economic period in nearly five decades. The latest survey of Reutersinvolving 40 economists showed that China’s economy is expected to grow 3.2% in 2022, well below the government’s 5.5% target. If you ignore 2020, when the world was hit by a pandemic disease caused by the corona virus (Covid-19), gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be the weakest since 1976. Nomura’s chief China economist, Ting Lu, even lowered China’s economic growth forecast even further. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Nomura cut China’s GDP forecast for 2022 to just 2.8%. For next year, GDP is expected to grow by 4%, down from the previous projection of 4.3%. There is definitely an increase in GDP next year, but it’s still low, especially if you look at this year’s low base. Then if you look at China’s average GDP since 1989 of 9.05%, reports Trading Economics This means this is the “darkest” economic period for Xi Jinping, who has served as China’s president since 2013. As the country with the second largest economy in the world, a slowdown in China will have far-reaching repercussions. China is also the world’s largest consumer of commodities, so when its economy slows, demand is likely to plummet. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has repeatedly stressed that Indonesia should be aware of this. “Be careful (exports) next year, they may fall, because the problems in China have not been resolved,” Jokowi said during a speech at the annual meeting of Bank Indonesia. , Wednesday 30/11/2022. Indonesia’s exports are indeed booming, the trade balance has recorded a surplus for 30 consecutive months due to high commodity prices. Exports to China from January to October amounted to $51.5 billion and contributed 22.3% of total exports. Not only Indonesia, but other countries that are China’s major trading partners are also worried. Singapore, for example, based on World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS) data, the export share to China is more than 13%, making it the largest compared to other countries. As a result, with China’s economic slowdown, Singapore expects GDP in 2023 to grow by 0.3% to 2.5%, down considerably from the 3.5% estimated this year. Then in Malaysia, exports to China reached 16% which is also the highest compared to other countries. Australia is even bigger than Indonesia. Exports to China account for 40% of the Kangaroo Country’s total exports. Within a year, the value of exports to China could reach 100 billion US dollars. Strong demand for commodities from China has kept Australia’s economy booming and hasn’t seen a recession in 30 years. The problem now is that the Chinese economy is not just slowing down this year. But in the long term, it is estimated that its GDP will no longer be able to grow at a high level. Oxford Economics predicts that during this decade, China’s average GDP will be only 4.5%. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Ouch! Russia acts, Indonesia can languish (pap/pap)



