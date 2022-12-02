Kanye West, Elon Musk, Donald Trump and the integration of Nazism





Appearing on Alex Jones’ Infowars on Thursday, musician Kanye West, now known as Ye, did something remarkable: he made Alex Jones seem relatively reasonable. Jones, you will recall, is the unhinged conspiracy theorist infamous for insisting that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a fabricated hoax with actors. Jones also frequently engaged in anti-Semitism, and even when interviewing West agreed that there was a Jewish mafia, after West had long accused Jews of being pedophiles. But elsewhere in the interview, West, by repeatedly praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party, went too far even for the vile and shameful Jones.

At one point, Jones complained that it was unfair for people to call West a Nazi. I also see good things about Hitler, West answered. I like everyone. The Jewish people are not going to tell me, you know, you can like us and you can like what we did to you with contracts and you can like what we pushed with pornography.

West continued: But this guy who invented the highways and invented the microphone that I use as a musician. You can’t say out loud that person has never done anything right and I’m done with that, I’m done with classifications, and every human being has a value that they’ve brought to the table, especially Hitler. (For the record, Hitler invented neither the highways nor the microphone.)

West has a history of anti-Semitism. His turn to outright Nazi apology isn’t entirely surprising, given that he recently dated extremist Nick Fuentes, himself known for Holocaust denial and pro-Hitler speeches. It’s possible to dismiss West’s Nazi phase as a sad case of a troubled artist and write it off as a purely personal thing. West has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which doesn’t excuse bigotry, but places him in a more complex personal dynamic. The disorder and the downward spiral into prejudice feed off each other, with West concocting paranoid fantasies of a Jewish doctor trying to kill him. MORE Jeet Heer

But Kanye is also a public figure, and his personal drama has wider political consequence, especially since far-right and mainstream Republican figures are happy to exploit it. On October 6, 2022, the House Judiciary GOP Twitter account tweeted, Kanye. Elon. Asset. This tweet was clearly meant to identify a pantheon of heroes, and it remained online for nearly two months, only being taken down after West praised Hitler on InfoWars.

The House Judiciary GOP tweet was shameful but also revealing. The three numbers represent a kind of Hall of Fame for the GOP, which is full of overlapping connections. Taking over Twitter, Musk restored Wests’ account, which had been suspended for anti-Semitism. On October 10, Musk tweeted a message to Kanye, Welcome back to Twitter, my friend! Musk added, I spoke to you today and expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took to heart. Musk’s flirtation with West continued even after Jones’ interview with Hitler’s praise. West tweeted a photo reading, I live the first amendment! Long live you! I pray to Jesus that Elon be for the real JESUS ​​IS KING. Musk replied: Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness. I used to think turning the other cheek was weak and stupid, but I was mad not to appreciate his profound wisdom It suggests that the appropriate response to the open Nazi propaganda of one of the most famous in the world is love, kindness and forgiveness. Late Thursday night, the whole fiasco came to a head: West sent out a tweet superimposing a swastika on a Star of David. This resulted in him being temporarily suspended from Twitter, for 12 hours.

Under Musks’ leadership, Twitter is becoming much more welcoming to reactionary fanatics, while arbitrarily shutting down leftist accounts to please the far right. Musk’s takeover of Twitter should be viewed as a power play by the right-wing tech community, which includes Peter Thiel as well as Musk. It’s a world that has a reputation for being susceptible to anti-democratic, racist and even fascist thinking. Current issue

Kanye’s embrace of Nazism is no mere regrettable personal peccadillo. It is a public fact exploited by powerful political forces. In an interview with The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner, Morton Klein, the head of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), both explained and illustrated the process. Klein pointed out, Kanye West is a black conservative, so obviously that’s something Trump appreciates. Perhaps he thinks his friendship with this well-known black conservative will help him politically secure votes the next time he runs for office.

A politically expedient alliance with a fanatic is something Klein himself understands all too well. The ZOA embraced Trump, recently awarding him its highest honor, the Theodor Herzl Gold Medallion. This honor had previously only been granted to Lord Balfour, Winston Churchill, Harry Truman, David-Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir, Menachem Begin and a suitably ridiculous progeny, Sheldon Adelson. In his interview with Chotiner, Klein went out of his way to downplay or deny Trump’s bigotry, defending the remark from the good people on both sides after the racist violence in Charlottesville, falsely claiming Trump didn’t want a Muslim ban. and arguing that birtherism was based on reasonable suspicion. Related Articles

Klein’s performance was shameful, but too typical, shared by more traditional Jewish organizations. Klein appreciates Trump’s support for far-right policies in Israel and was prepared to ignore a lot of bigotry, including even a bit of anti-Semitism from the former president.

It’s the same process that led so many, even at this late date, to provide protective cover for Kanye West. In early October, Tucker Carlson spent a week on his Fox News show airing an interview with West, which Carlson described as interesting, deep and provocative. In fact, the interview has been carefully edited to remove overtly anti-Semitic statements. Carlson had decided that integrating West outweighed the basic journalistic obligation to accurately report what he was actually saying.

Hours before the Alex Jones interview aired, Atlantic writer Thomas Chatterton Williams tweeted a bizarre attempt to put West’s bigotry into perspective: Racism and other identity-hatreds are awful, but how did they become the worst transgression of all. In what way is the material damage not at least as serious? Along the same lines, on what moral logic even, for example, does Pusha-T* who endlessly glorifies murder and drug trafficking* call Ye? Is racism, as Williams suggests, really so far removed from property damage? Can’t we critique West’s anti-Semitism and self-hating anti-black racism without questioning the words and sayings of each of his critics?

After Jones’ interview, Republicans and their allies in the press should finally distance themselves from West. But it will be a silent process. As centrist scholar Jonathan Chait notes in New York, elected Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have covered up or muted their criticisms of Trump and even Fuentes. As Chait observes,

The problem is that Trump has expanded the Republican coalition to the right, activating and encompassing undisguised white supremacists, who, through their entry into the two-party system, have gained newfound influence. This is a dangerous and historically significant shift in the American political scene. And hardly anyone in the GOP, certainly not Ron DeSanti, intends to reverse it.

Kanye, Fuenteseven Trump himself are only symptomatic figures: the real problem is that the GOP at large has decided that racists and anti-Semites are a necessary part of their coalition.

