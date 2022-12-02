‘Congress worked with the British before independence, absorbing their ‘slave mentality’”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat | India News

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused Congress of disowning Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said he had absorbed a “slave mentality” after working with the British before independence. He was speaking at a campaign rally in Sojitra town, Anand district, Gujarat, where voting will take place in the second phase of state assembly elections on December 5 . “Congress has a problem not only with Sardar Patel but also with the unity of India because their policy is based on divide and conquer policy while Patel believed in uniting all people. Because of this stark difference, Congress has never considered Sardar Patel as its own,” the PM said. Congress’ “policy” of inciting one community, caste or religion against another has weakened Gujarat ‘, Modi said, “The Congress people had been working with the British for several years (before independence). As a result, the party has absorbed all the bad habits of the British, such as this divide and conquer policy and the slave mentality,” he added.

Opposition party leaders are avoiding visiting the Statue of Unity, Patel statue and memorial in Narmada district, he alleged. “Just because the statue was built by Modi, Patel has become untouchable for you? I’m sure the people of Anand district will punish Congress for insulting Sardar Patel,” the prime minister added.

Also read: ‘He gives ‘4 quintals of abuse’ to Sonia, Rahul’: Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Earlier on Thursday, Congress Speaker Mallikarun Kharge questioning Prime Minister Modi said, “He said if Congress had not preserved India’s democracy and Constitution for seven decades, then Modi and his friends would not could never have become prime minister and chief minister.”

Speaking at a rally in Sojitra. The people of Gujarat have seen the pioneering work of @BJP4Gujarat. https://t.co/DUST3syM2P

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2022

Addressing a rally in Waghodia town, Vadodara district, Gujarat, in support of Congress candidate Satyajitsinh Gaekwad, Kharge said: “Modi Ji claims Congress is giving him two kilograms of gaalis (abuse ) every day. The fact is that you give us four quintals of gaalis. every day. Sometimes you target me or Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi. Without giving us gaalis, you are unable to digest your food. But for the good of the citizens, we never say anything.

The Congress speaker was apparently referring to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks at a rally in Kalol town, Panchmahal district, where he said a contest was being held among Congress leaders to see who would use the most abusive words against him.

(With PTI inputs)