Today’s Briefing D: SDF Halt Patrols with US in Syria; What Erdogan wants; F-15 leaving Okinawa; No more DPRK sanctions; And a little more.

US military partners in Syria just suspended all joint operations with the US-led coalition fighting ISIS terrorists in the region, Syrian Democratic Forces officials say Reuters Friday.

Why? The Turkish army is preparing a ground invasion into Kurdish-held lands in northern Syria. (Kurds are often referred as the largest stateless ethnic group in the world.) And this long-teased new invasion is the latest in a series of Syrian incursions over the past few years as Ankara’s army seeks to crush a Kurdish insurgency that has been simmering for the 1980s and featured dozens of deadly attacks inside Turkey perpetrated by militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The last time the Turkish army openly entered northern Syria was in October 2019 during Ankaras Operation Peace Spring.

The critical link: The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are at least partly made up of Kurdish fighters organized under the aegis of the Kurdish People’s Defense Units, known as the YPG. And they’ve been particularly helpful to the US military because they’ve been operating in Syria against the publicly stated wishes of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Damascus, which itself has been waging a civil war against many factions, including ISIS, for more than a decade.

More recently, Ankara attacked Kurdish elements with cross-border airstrikes and long-range artillery in Syria and Iraq during the month of November as part of a Turkish operation dubbed Claw Sword. According to BBC, dozens of people were reportedly killed in Syria alone after the strikes, which followed a bomb attack on the streets of Istanbul that killed six people on November 13. The MSDS, YPG and PKK all denied any involvement in the attack; and each has accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of using the bombing as a pretext to launch a new ground invasion into northern Syria around six months before Turkey’s next general election in June, which could see Erdogan cling to power for a third consecutive four-year term. .

Erdogan’s objective with the operation is to eliminate all Kurds within thirty kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Turkish border, at least west of the Euphrates, writes Rich Outzen of the Atlantic Council. By establishing this safe zone, Erdogan hopes to allow the return of refugees and ensure Turkish influence on possible political arrangements to end the war in Syria. Also, Outzen argues, there’s not much in Turkey’s way, including Americans and Russians. And it contributes to a betting line in Ankara that ground operations west of the Euphrates will be tacitly tolerated if their scope is modest and their execution thorough. Read more, here; or check out a similar analysis with an eye on Turkey’s politics of Aaron Stein from War on the Rocks on Wednesday, writing on Twitter.

Recall that the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin rang his Turkish counterpart Wednesday to discourage a new ground offensive in northern Syria. The next day, Pentagon Air Force press secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder Told journalists, we operate a reduced number of patrols in partnership with the FDS, but the patrols had not been stopped at this stage. It wouldn’t be until hours later that the SDF made that call, according to Reuters.

We certainly recognize Turkey’s legitimate security concerns when it comes to protecting its population within its borders, Ryder told the Pentagon. But again, the focus here is on preventing a destabilizing situation that would put ISIS in a position to reconstitute itself, and no one wants to go back to what we saw in 2014 with a terrorist group gone mad and taking large tracts of land with thousands and thousands killed.

On this day in 1954, United States sign a mutual defense treaty with Taiwan.

North Korea just got hit with new sanctions from the US, South Korea and Japan after Pyongyang’s most prolific year of missile testing to date, launching more than 60 ballistic missiles since January, according to the State Department.

Newly sanctioned: Jon Il Ho, who chairs a North Korean defense research entity; as well as Yu Jin and Kim Su Gil, who are both members of the same committee as Jon. The European Union designated the three earlier this year, noting that Jon and Yu both played a role in the DPRK’s WMD programs and participated in several ballistic missile launches, the secretary said Thursday. US State Tony Blinken in a statement. And Kim carried out orders related to the development of the DPRK’s illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs, according to Foggy Bottom.

Sanctions worked, White House says to slow the development of its illegal weapons programs, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement. statement Friday. We will continue to coordinate closely with our allies and partners to address threats posed by the DPRK and advance our common goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, she added.

In development: Japan is expected to nearly double its defense budget over the next five years, moving from a plan said to cost 27.5 trillion yen to a new one with a price tag of up to 43 trillion yen, or $318 billion, Reuters reported Tokyo Friday.

From the area: Bye-bye, USAF Eagles in Okinawa. The first F-15s have left Kadena Air Base for good, as part of a phased withdrawal of all aging F-15C-Ds from the base on the Japanese island of Okinawa. Jets that have operated continuously from Kadena for more than 40 years will be retired and no permanent replacements are planned for the fleet. However, the Air Force said it would use temporary deployments of more advanced aircraft to fill the void; the F-22s planned for the first such deployment come in Okinawa last month.

While I’m sad to see the F-15 goimportant to maintaining an advanced fighter presence here on Okinawa, the aptly named Kadena-based 18 Wing commander, Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, said in a statement. Our opponents have advanced and progressed since 1979 [when Kadena received its first F-15]and we must do the same.

In addition to the F-15s, 18 Wing flies KC-135 Stratotankers, HH-60 helicopters, and E-3 Airborne Early Warning and Control System (aka AWACS) aircraft.

Notices on the move are mixed, but Stacie Pettyjohn of CNAS in late October discouraged drawing conclusions about the direction of the withdrawal. Read his thoughts on why this does not weaken deterrence against China and should not be seen as a lack of U.S. engagement with allies and partners in the region. here. And read the case of RAND David Ochmanek to learn why the change is an opportunity to change Indo-Pacific air tactics with unmanned options, here.

Finally this week, a peek behind the curtain in Palmdale, California. The US Air Force and Northrop Grumman will unveil the B-21 Raider for the first time tonight. Watch the rollout live at defense onethe site, here. And follow Global Business Editor Marcus Weisgerber on Twitter as he catches it all in person.

