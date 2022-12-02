Donald Trump’s lawyers may have made a huge mistake – Mother Jones





Fight misinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

During closing arguments Thursday in Donald Trump’s corporate tax evasion case, Trump’s lawyers did their best to blame everyone but Trump himself. They told the jury that the alleged fraud was the fault of rogue employees, some of whom had been employed by the Trump family for decades. But after working for weeks in a Manhattan courtroom to downplay mention of their famous client, attorneys for the two Trump-owned companies on trial invoked the former president’s name and discussed his role, which, they insisted, was minimal.

This may have been a major tactical error.

Trump companies, not Trump himself, are the defendants in the case. But as soon as prosecutor Joshua Steinglass began his own closing statement, he went straight to Trump, personally. “Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with his top leadership,” Steinglass told the jury. His closing was then cut short for the evening, which is set to resume Friday morning with what Steinglass told the jury will include much more detail about Trump’s role in the alleged tax evasion. The cliffhanger drew furious protests from Trump’s lawyers, who reiterated as they had throughout the trial that everyone, including the judge and prosecutors, had agreed that Donald Trump was the no one. was not on trial.

But Judge Juan Marchan dismissed that objection, telling Trump’s team Thursday night that they were the ones who opened the door to a direct focus on the former president. It was the defense that repeatedly invoked Donald Trump’s name, Merchan said.

It was one of several apparent mistakes made by Trump’s defense team on Thursday, and it set up a potentially dramatic closure to the trial when Steinglass wraps up his closing statement on Friday. Trump’s lawyers, who have already spoken, will not have a chance to respond.

Their final defense argument began on a difficult note on Thursday when they began showing jurors a series of slides described as quotes from trial transcripts of key witness testimony. But following an objection from Steinglass, it turned out that all these quotes were not accurate. In fact, at least one shown to jurors was something that prosecutors previously objected to and which Marchan agreed should be removed from the official transcript. However, the only thing the defense team actually removed from the passage before showing it to the jurors was the prosecutor’s objection and the judge’s words in agreement with that objection.

“It’s problematic, and I don’t blame people for being upset about it,” Marchan told defense attorney Susan Necheles, who represented the Trump Organization at the trial. Necheles was allowed to change her statement, but throughout the day Marchan continued to be scolded for repeatedly crossing the lines of what attorneys were allowed to tell the jury.

The case involves millions of dollars in benefits paid to the Trump Organization’s top employees, like cars, apartments and even cash wraps that prosecutors say the company provided instead of paying for. salary. This setup allowed the company to pay employees more without them having to pay taxes on the profits, according to the prosecution. This summer, longtime Trump chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax evasion, admitting he lied on his tax returns about the compensation he received from the Trump Organization; he promised to testify against the company but not against Donald Trump personally, in exchange for a lighter prison sentence. Weisselberg will be sentenced at the end of this trial, but if prosecutors say he cooperated with their case, they will recommend five months in prison which will likely be served at Riker’s Island prison in New York for the 75-year-old. year.

Trump’s lawyers used their closing statements to blame Weisselberg and an outside accountant, Donald Bender, who helped prepare the company’s taxes. According to Necheles and fellow Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen, who represents Trump Payroll Corp., one of hundreds of subsidiaries in Trump’s business empire, Weisselberg is an avowed tax cheat, and it all hinges on him.

“Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg,” van der Veen repeated to the jury.

Both Necheles and van der Veen attempted to belittle Weisselberg and Bender, accusing them of greed and, in particular, incompetence in Bender’s case. Both attorneys mockingly mimicked Bender’s voice on the stand.

The jurors appeared unimpressed, staring stone-faced or with bored expressions as the lawyers pleaded their case.

On Friday, Steinglass will continue his closing argument. Jurors will begin deliberations on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2022/12/donald-trump-trump-org-tax-fraud-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos