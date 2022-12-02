Imran Khan urges government to hold talks on election date





PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a video address to the Punjab Parliamentary Party of PTI from his Lahore residence at Zaman Park on December 2, 2022. Screenshot/GeoNewsKhan warns to dissolve Punjab houses and KP if the polls are not announced. 66% of Pakistanis will vote for partial polls if the assemblies are dissolved. Says PTI seeks political stability for economic recovery.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday invited the PDM-led government to discuss the possibility of a snap general election and warned that if they dissolve the assemblies in two provinces, about 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for by-votes.

Give us a date for the elections or we will dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies, Khan said in a video address to the PTI Parliamentary Party of Punjab from his Lahore residence at Zaman Park.

“We have the full support of the PML-Q. CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will dissolve the provincial assembly at my request.”

He said PTI’s demand for an early general election was an integral part of PTI’s determination to support the country’s economy as the party was fully focused on getting Pakistan back on its feet.

Khan said the whole world is saying that “Pakistan is galloping towards default”. Remittances have started to drop, tax collection is falling, the risk of default is increasing, while Ishaq Dar sits silently in the corner.

He said economic stability is tied to political stability and there is no other way around it.

No elections, no political stability in the country, Khan said, adding that the coalition government was unwilling to consider snap polls because they knew they would be wiped out.

Scolding the government for botching the economy, Khan said they had no roadmap to turn around the country’s economic situation.

“The only plan they have is to have me declared disqualified by filing a complaint against me and other party leaders,” the PTI president said.

Meanwhile, PTI, on its official Twitter account, posted a message, quoting Imran Khan saying that CM Pervez Elahi had vested him with the power to dissolve the Punjab assembly.

Khan, who called off his long march to Islamabad last week, had announced he would quit assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The party leadership, according to PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, has approved the dissolution of the assemblies in the two provinces, but the final decision will be made after further consultations.

Sanaullah welcomes Khan’s proposal

In response to Khan’s invitation for talks, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah said the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “will not refuse dialogue with the PTI”.

The talks against the dialogue are considered apolitical and undemocratic by the PDM. Its leaders will not refuse to sit down and talk. We believe in resolving political issues politically, he said in a statement responding to Khans’ invitation.

“When political parties and politicians sit down, stalemates end and avenues for conflict resolution are found.”

Citing differences within the PDM on various issues, the minister said the coalition would respond to this offer after proper consultations.

The interior minister said the government’s stance on holding the elections on time was unchanged. “The government will condemn if the PTI tries to dissolve the assemblies, even if this decision will favor the PML-N.”

We do not welcome the act of dissolving assemblies and consider it undemocratic. They can dissolve assemblies if they wish. They will be responsible, said the minister.

We will be in a better position to contest the elections if they dissolve the assemblies. If elections are held, we will win them in Punjab and get the majority [seats]the minister said, adding that the government would be in a better position if elections were held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

If we contest the Punjab Assembly elections while being in the federal government, then we are in a better position,” he explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/456084-imran-khan-invites-govt-to-discuss-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos