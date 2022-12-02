Xi Jinping claims protests in China were organized by frustrated ‘students’ over Covid pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told EU President Charles Michel that the unprecedented public protests against his strict zero-Covid policy were led by ‘mainly students’ who were ‘frustrated’ after three years of the pandemic, according to a report. media source on Friday, PTI news agency reported.

On Thursday, Xi spoke with Michel in Beijing. In his interviews, Michel “advocated for the use of vaccines and then raised the issue of China’s measures and government measures,” a senior official quoted by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper as saying in its report.

“And the response we got from the president explained why there had been protests, saying that after three years of Covid he had a problem because people were frustrated. They were mostly college students or teenagers,” they added.

European diplomats say Xi’s remarks during a meeting with Michel indicate he is ready to ease restrictions further.

The predominant strain of Omicron is said to be “less lethal”, although the Chinese leader has reportedly expressed concern about vaccinating the elderly, according to the Post.

For the first time, Xi addressed the widespread protests that would have alarmed his authorities. As a result, security has been tightened in all major Chinese cities.

In a rare display of public outrage in China, hundreds protested against the strictly enforced zero-Covid policy as several towns and apartments were cordoned off by authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Additionally, the protesters demanded that Xi, who was just elected to an unprecedented third term, step down. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which is in power, was urged to withdraw in chants.

The zero-Covid policy that China has adhered to for the past three years has been stricter in recent months as the Omicron form has rapidly spread to many cities, including Beijing.

China has not publicly acknowledged the protests, and state media has aggressively restricted any mention of them.

According to the report, EU officials who were present at the Xi-Michel talks interpret the Chinese president’s broader comments on pandemic controls as a sign that he was ready to further relax the strict regulations that have put tens of millions of people in quarantine across the nation.

The report received no official response in Beijing.

Limits have reportedly been relaxed in many places, according to reports in local state media over the past few days.

Xi informed Michel that the dominant strain of Covid-19 in China is “now mostly Omicron, and Delta before that was much deadlier.”

According to the report, a second EU official claimed Chinese leaders had hinted they would try to push vaccines in response to the unrest, with Michel discussing the European experience of mass vaccination campaigns with Xi and his closest lieutenants.

Xi told Michel that China has “high vaccination rates, except for the elderly, which is a challenge,” they said.

“My feeling was that this [exchange] was something informative. I had the feeling that China, for its part, would increasingly seek to encourage its citizens to get vaccinated, to follow the European experience a little bit,” said the second official.

According to government statistics, only 68.7% of Chinese adults over the age of 60 have received three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Only 40.4% of people aged 80 and over received a booster dose.

Since the elderly population has been immunized against Covid before anywhere else in the world, China has relied on locally produced vaccines and has not made significant efforts to vaccinate the elderly. Experts attribute this to a lack of faith.

However, Xi hinted that foreigners residing in the country will be allowed to use the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month. China has not yet authorized the use of Western vaccines for the general population.

A Chinese license for BioNTech’s mRNA vaccines was applied for last year, but has yet to be approved.

(With PTI inputs)