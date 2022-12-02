PM Modi releases first images of Gujarat sent by newly launched satellite from space







the crystal clear color images, Modi tweeted, Have you come across any breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing beautiful images of Gujarat. These advances in the world of space technology will help us better predict cyclones and also promote our coastal economy. Have you come across any breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing beautiful images https://t.co/VVdJxm95sY Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1669979447000 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the first satellite images of Gujarat and the Arabian Sea sent by the newly launched Oceansat-3 satellite from space. Share the crystal clear color images, Modi tweeted, Have you come across any breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing beautiful images of Gujarat. These advances in the world of space technology will help us better predict cyclones and also promote our coastal economy. Oceansat-3, code name EOS-06, sent images of Gujarats Kutch, the Arabian Sea and the himalayan range on November 29, just three days after its launch last Saturday. The images were released by Isro Chairman S. Somanath virtually in the presence of Bengaluru-based UR Rao Satellite Center Director, Sankaran, and Hyderabad-based NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan at NRSC, Shadnagar.

The Isros PSLV-C54 rocket launched Oceansat-3 and eight nanosatellites, including Bhutan-SAT, from Sriharikota. Oceansat-3 is the third in its set of ocean satellites that are part of India’s ocean observing program. It is a multi-sensor observation satellite, which is expected to operate until 2027. The Oceansat-3 is planned to observe ocean color data, sea surface temperature (SST ) and wind vector data for use in oceanographic, climate, and meteorological applications. It also supports value-added products such as potential fishing grounds.

Oceansat-3, in tandem with Oceansat-2, will improve the repeatability of ocean color measurements every 24 hours and wind vector measurements every 12 hours and help better predict cyclones.

In his November 28 Manni Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi hailed the launch of PSLV-C54 and mentioned how India launched a satellite for Bhutan, which was jointly developed with the help of Isros. He also spoke about the exponential growth of the space sector in recent times due to the important role played by private actors and a new enthusiasm among young Indians who think big and carry out big projects in the sector.

