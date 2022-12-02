Trump Org defense closures feature a clueless Donald Trump and a big little loophole





Donald Trump speaking at Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada on October 8, 2022, left, and outside Trump Tower, home of the Trump Organization headquarters, in July 2021, right. Jos Luis Villegas/AP, left; Ted Shaffrey/AP, right.

Trump Org. The tax evasion defense closings took place Thursday in a Manhattan criminal courtroom.

The Trump family was in the dark about the executives’ rampant tax evasion, the defense says, according to the lawsuit.

The defense also relies on a three-word loophole that limits the company’s liability for the executives’ crimes.

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the top Trump Organization leaders, had no idea a decade-long personal tax evasion scheme was being run by corporate finance executives. company-wide, defense attorneys. said a Manhattan jury during closing arguments on Thursday.

“Donald Trump ran a multi-billion dollar corporate entity,” attorney Susan Necheles told jurors for the far too busy owner of the Trump Organization fraud.

“He had a long TV show. He was building buildings everywhere,” she continued. “He had casinos.”

Trump therefore delegated “all accounting functions” of his real estate and golf empire to his trusted chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, the acknowledged mastermind of the tax avoidance scheme, she argued.

But Weisselberg, she told jurors, hid his selfish crimes from the Trumps, a family he had worked for for more than 30 years.

“No member of the Trump family was aware of his ongoing efforts to evade taxes,” Necheles said of the scheme, which ran from 2005 to 2018.

“He was ashamed of what he was doing,” she added of the now ex-chief financial officer, a star prosecution witness whose testimony may end up helping his employers more than their prosecutors. Weisselberg remains on Trump’s payroll, earning $1.15 million this year in paid time off.

“You saw him on the witness stand almost crying” for betraying the Trump family, the former CFO’s Necheles told jurors, repeating to emphasize, “He was ashamed.”

“Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg,” said another defense attorney, Michael van der Veen, as he began a separate summons.

McConney, like Weisselberg, also remains on Trump’s payroll; he testified that he was making $450,000 that year.

McConney and Weisselberg also said they met with defense attorneys to prepare for their turn on the witness stand. Jurors were able to find Trump’s large salaries and collaboration with defense attorneys added a pro-Trump slant to their testimony.

But the two wealthiest men had strong incentives to tell jurors the truth, the defense argued, because each had a figurative pursuit gun to their heads or, as van der Veen said of Weisselberg, ” prosecutors had him by the bullets.”

McConney had to testify honestly or risk losing the immunity from prosecution he had won by cooperating with a Manhattan grand jury.

Weisselberg’s guilty plea in August requires his truthful testimony at trial as a condition for him to serve only 100 days in prison for his admitted tax frauds.

“You know he’s telling the truth” that he never intended to benefit the company, “even though that’s not what prosecutors want to hear,” van said. der Veer to the jurors.

“The pressure of going to jail is like a truth serum,” he added.

Two subsidiaries, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, both doing business as the Trump Organization, have been on trial in the New York Supreme Court since late October.

No Trumps, and no other individuals, only the two Trump Org subsidiaries are on trial, battling a possible $1.6 million fine and the black eye of a felony conviction.

Prosecutors say the two subsidiaries should be held accountable for the crimes convicted by Weisselberg and the organization’s top payroll official, Jeffrey McConney: conspiracy, scheme to defraud, and tax evasion.

But the defense worked hard on Thursday, as it did throughout the trial, to deflect any blame from the Trump family, though claiming ignorance as a defense could prove tricky given the amount of signed evidence. by Trump in the case.

Prosecutors are sure to point out in their own findings later Thursday that the signatures of Donald Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. lie on a decade of memos, leases and invoices at the center of the scheme, showing their approval. for a bonus of personal cars, apartments, and even tax-free private school tuition.

The defense attempted to argue that Trump was just being generous, not condoning a tax evasion scheme, when he endorsed executive benefits and also worked throughout the trial to throw three little words as a giant barrier against corporate guilt.

Those three words “in the name of” came to the fore Thursday as an executive’s crimes must be committed “in the name” of a company for that company to be legally responsible.

At one point Thursday morning, they literally hovered over the proceedings on two overhead projectors, giant screens showing the wording the presiding judge, state Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, said he would use to instruct the jurors on the law of corporate liability.

Mechan said he would interpret acting “on behalf of” to mean acting with at least some intent to benefit the company.

“I ask you to remember this language,” Necheles told the jury as he read it aloud.

“And what does this phrase ‘in the name of?’ mean?” she continued. “It’s not ‘in the name of’. It’s ‘in the name of’. And that particular phrase has a very particular meaning,” she said.

Prosecutors, she said, must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Weisselberg and/or McConney intended to help the company, not just their own bottom line, through the tax system.

It is something, however, that the two wealthiest men strenuously denied.

“The prosecution tried to convince you that Mr. Weisselberg’s actions were committed” in the name of “the company,” Necheles said. “But Mr. Weisselberg has told you that many times. They were made solely for his own benefit.”

Necheles and van der Veen also used the top screen to show jurors repeated points in the trial transcript where Weisselberg and McConney said their only concern in running the tax evasion scheme was lining their pockets.

“That,” Necheles said, “is the crux of the matter.”

