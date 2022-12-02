Matt Hancock reveals secret Cabinet succession plan if Boris Johnson had died of Covid

A secret ‘worst case’ plan has been drawn up by the Cabinet to replace Boris Johnson if he died of Covid in early 2020, Matt Hancock has revealed.

Top ministers are said to have voted for a successor, informed the Queen and ‘rallyed’ if the worst had happened, according to the former health secretary’s pandemic diaries.

The Prime Minister later admitted how close he was to death after contracting Covid, saying he was given ‘litres and litres’ of emergency oxygen as he struggled to breathe in intensive care . He revealed that doctors had prepared for his death.

Writing in his burning new diaries, the former health secretary said if Mr Johnson died the nation ‘could not’ have a normal Conservative Party leadership election, which usually takes months , and that the new leader would therefore have been chosen in a “quick decision” by the twenty or so people around the Cabinet table.

Mr Johnson’s admission to the intensive care unit at St Thomas’s Hospital, London, “stunned” everyone in government, Mr Hancock said.

Ministers were told there was a 50 per cent chance he would need a ventilator and at the time, in April 2020, half of patients requiring ventilators died.

The rapid decline in the former Prime Minister’s health also prompted a backlash from pharmaceutical companies around the world, who flooded Mr Hancock’s office at the Department of Health with offers of drugs.

The drama began on March 27 when Mr Johnson tested positive for Covid, shortly after the UK was plunged into lockdown.

He was the first world leader to announce he had the virus and was one of several high-profile figures, including Professor Chris Whitty, to test positive on the same day.

His first response was a cheery video of himself ‘working from home’, in which he reported ‘mild symptoms’.

‘He is very worried about looking weak,’ Mr Hancock wrote in an entry nearly a week later, reporting that Mr Johnson was ‘coughing on the call’.

The Prime Minister had told him “with regret”: “A general’s job is to show his strength, not his weakness.

But on April 5 he was taken to hospital for tests as a “precautionary measure” due to “persistent” symptoms.

The Prime Minister is “still texting everyone furiously”, Mr Hancock reported. The next day he was admitted to intensive care, where he spent four nights.

“Everyone is stunned,” Mr Hancock wrote, adding: “I’m told there’s a 50:50 chance he’ll end up on a ventilator; and if that happens we know there’s a 50 % chance of dying.

“As soon as the news broke, the pharmaceutical companies started calling my private office with offers of drugs.”

During this period Dominic Raab, then Foreign Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, took over to make key decisions.

But unlike countries like America, the British constitution has no formal process for replacing a leader who dies in office.

Mr Hancock said in his April 8 diary: ‘Nobody is talking about it, but there is a ‘worst case scenario’ plan if Boris doesn’t make it.

“We couldn’t have a normal Conservative Party leadership election, so the Cabinet would have to make a quick decision, advise the Queen and come together.”

Mr Johnson’s partner Carrie, who was eight months pregnant with their first son Wilfred at the time, was left in solitary confinement.

Official advice at the time said pregnant women in their third trimester should be particularly strict when following social distancing advice.

Later, Mr Johnson, speaking after Wilfred was born, said of his life or death experience: ‘It was a tough old time, I won’t deny that.’

Mr Hancock recalled his fears while his ‘colleague and close friend’ was in intensive care: ‘When you spend time with Boris it is impossible not to love him. He is endlessly funny and engaging and thinks differently and more laterally than anyone I know.

“It can bring its challenges when linear thinking is required, but to grasp the big picture, there’s no one like it.”

Lord Palmerston was the last Prime Minister to die in office, in 1865, with his successor chosen by a group of party bigwigs and the Queen.