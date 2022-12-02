Bench hit: Legal experts say court eviscerated Judge Trump for interference in Mar-a-Lago case





A federal appeals court on Thursday overturned U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s order appointing a special master to review secret government documents seized from the Mar-a-Lago residence of former President Donald Trump.

A three-member panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, which included two Trump-appointed judges, issued a 21-page opinion lambasting the decision by Cannon, another Trump appointee, to block the FBI from use thousands of documents until they are reviewed by a special master. The unanimous decision said Cannon never had jurisdiction to order the examination or to prohibit the FBI from using the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago in its criminal investigation. The court also rejected the idea that Trump should be treated differently than any other target of a search warrant.

“It is indeed extraordinary that a warrant should be executed at the home of a former president, but not in a way that affects our legal analysis or gives the judiciary permission to interfere in an ongoing investigation,” indicates the decision. “To create a special exception here would go against our nation’s fundamental principle that our law applies ‘to all, without regard to number, wealth or rank,'” he continued.

Cannon’s special principal order angered legal experts, who noted there was no precedent for a former president to invoke executive privilege after leaving office and impede the Justice Department , another part of the executive, to view executive documents.

“The law is clear,” added the judges. “We can’t write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the warrant is executed. Nor can we write a rule that only allows former presidents to do so. “

Former U.S. attorney Joyce White Vance called the decision a “bench slap” of Cannon’s decision to “interfere” with the criminal investigation.

“In a rather painful dismantling of Cannon and Trump’s attorneys, the Court points out that they misread the law, very badly, in an effort to serve Trump,” she wrote on Substack. “In fact, the Court notes that even Trump’s lawyers are not using the totally flawed theory that Judge Cannon used to decide that she had jurisdiction over the case.”

“It’s a slap in the face,” Palm Beach County District Attorney Dave Aronberg told MSNBC. “He says Judge Cannon should never have exercised jurisdiction over this case. Remember, Judge Cannon is in a county, two counties away, 68 miles from West Palm Beach. She inserted herself in this case when it was in the hands of Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhardt. That’s what the Trump team wanted. They took the jurisdiction and then they gave them whatever they wanted.

Other legal experts agreed the decision was a strong repudiation of Cannon, who was appointed to the bench in 2020.

“To say that the appeals court today completely eviscerated Judge Cannon’s decision and Trump’s arguments is an understatement,” wrote conservative attorney George Conway, a frequent critic of Trump.

“The Circuit Court’s scathing rebuke of loose cannon means she has fully earned this title,” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe wrote on Post.

“This Eleventh Circuit ruling is dripping with venom for the stupidity of Judge Cannon’s decision and it is magnificent,” attorney Ken White tweeted.

“It’s a complete takedown. Eviscerates the dumpster burning arguments put forward by Trump’s legal team and Judge Cannon’s clearly flawed forensic analysis,” national security attorney Bradley Moss said. “Trump got one thing out of it: delay. Three months of that.

The 11th Circuit panel also took issue with Trump’s arguments that he must protect documents he has designated as personal property, noting that the status of the document is irrelevant to whether the government can seize it during an investigation. a legally authorized search.

“All of these arguments are sideshow,” the decision said, adding that Trump had not shown that his rights were violated during the search. “If there has been no constitutional breach, much less serious, there is no harm to be repaired in the first place,” the judges wrote.

“The 11th Circuit’s ruling is not just a scathing rebuke of Judge Cannon’s special order,” wrote Norm Eisen, who served as a Democratic attorney during Trump’s first impeachment. “It’s also a rebuke to Trump and his lawyers.”

Trump could still appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, which has already rejected his bid to overturn another 11th Circuit ruling reversing part of Cannon’s order that barred the FBI from using about 100 documents marked classified.

“Trump can appeal to SCOTUS, but I see about 0% chance that even *this* court will take it,” tweeted Steve Vladeck, Supreme Court expert at the University of Texas School of Law. .

“This maneuver by Trump backfired spectacularly,” added former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal. “Like everything he touches.”

Read the full 21-page decision below:

Trump in power on the 11th Circuit by Igor Derysh

