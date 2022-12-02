Politics
Joe Biden to Support ‘Dear Friend’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi During India’s G-20 Presidency | India News
US President Joe Biden said on Friday he looked forward to “supporting my dear friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India’s G-20 presidency. India assumed the rotating one-year G-20 presidency on Thursday, the same day it also assumed the month-long presidency of the UN Security Council, which will also be the last month of its eighth non-permanent membership of what is truly the world’s most elite club on global security issues.
“India is a strong partner of the United States, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 Presidency,” President Biden wrote in a tweet. “Together, we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling common challenges such as the climate, energy and food crises,” he added.
Biden’s offer of support comes at a time when India’s growing closeness to the United States is raising unsolicited concerns from Beijing and Moscow, for separate reasons. A US Department of Defense report released earlier this week said Chinese government officials had specifically instructed US officials to “not interfere” in China-India relations.
And in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the US-led NATO was “trying to drag India into anti-Chinese and anti-Russian alliances.” It’s no secret that the Biden administration pressured India to condemn and oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine more forcefully than it did. previously. He seemed pleased lately with Prime Minister Modi’s public rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in September, telling him during a joint appearance widely covered by the media information that this is “not an era of war” and that the conflict with Ukraine should be settled through dialogue.
But New Delhi has so far refused to let go of its long-standing relationship with Moscow and has continued to buy Russian crude, ignoring Western sanctions and admonitions.
Sources
