Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan urges government to hold talks on snap election





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the government to hold talks to decide on a date for early elections to end a stalemate that has fueled political instability since his ousting in April.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has led a nationwide agitation, demanding a snap election after he was impeached in a parliamentary vote led by his united opposition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan, rejected the call for snap polls, saying elections would be held as scheduled later next year.

Also read: Imran Khan threatens to release name of second person in failed assassination plot

Khan recently threatened to dissolve the parliaments of two provinces, which are ruled by his party and coalition partners.

“Either you sit down with us and we talk about the date of the next election or we dissolve the assemblies,” Khan said in a live-streamed address to members of his party.

The offer of talks is a step back from Khan, who previously refused to sit down and negotiate anything with the coalition government, which contains former opposition parties which he says constitute a corrupt political elite. The parties reject this allegation.

Khan came to power after winning the 2018 general election, which his opponents say he won through a rigged ballot organized by the country’s powerful military, a charge Khan and the military deny.

The dissolution of the two provincial parliaments could trigger a constitutional crisis in the South Asian nation, which already faces political and economic instability.

The government said it would hold elections in the two provinces if Khan decided to dissolve them.

In response to Khan’s statement, Interior Minister Rana said the government could hold the talks requested by Khan, adding that it was also ready to hold elections in the provinces in case the parliaments were dissolved.

Last week Khan called off a month-long protest march in his first public appearance since being shot and wounded in a gun attack last month in November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/pakistan-ex-pm-imran-khan-urges-government-to-hold-talks-over-snap-polls-1167835.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos