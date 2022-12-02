Brian Kemp had to beat Donald Trump and Stacey Abrams





This is the third in a four-part series featuring four gubernatorial candidates, three Republicans and a Democrat, who won their races handily, attracting broad coalitions with messages of government on the ideology that have proven effective and serve as lessons for both parties.

Republican Brian Kemp credits consistent good handling to his 8-point win over Democrat Stacey Abrams in their second game for Georgia’s board of governors. In the end, Kemp was made neither by the fierce criticism from the national media of how he handled COVID, the corporate meltdown over new state election laws, the massive resources that were poured in for Abrams , or even former President Donald Trump’s strident campaign against him in the primary states.

We just had a great record to run on, which I obviously didn’t last time out,” he told the Washington Examiner in an interview. When he ran in 2018, he was only Secretary of State. This time, his record included tax cuts, teacher pay raises and an economy less damaged by COVID than those of many other states.

‘CRUEL HOAX’: KEMP VousE TO ‘ATTACK’ PEOPLE BEHIND ACTIVE SHOOTING RUMORS IN GEORGIA

At a time when Trump’s word was often golden in Republican primaries in so many states, Kemp not only defeated but actually beat his main Trump-backed Republican opponent, former Sen. David Perdue, by 50 points. .

I told our people going into the primary, we have a record to run offensively in this campaign and I never want to be on the defensive; I want to fight David Perdue and I want to fight Stacey Abrams, he explained. And that’s what we’ve done. And if you really look back, I think our team did a really good job of keeping them on their heels and keeping things focused on who we were; we never allowed anyone to get us in the weeds on all these other things. And we just ignored all the outside noise; stuff she was pushing, stuff the left was pushing, stuff President Trump or whoever might have been pushing.”

Kemp said the strength of his candidacy had a lot to do with what his administration was able to do in his first three and a half years in charge of Georgia.

Building on what our state has done in the past, but also quite honestly implementing a lot of the things I campaigned on to make rural Georgia stronger. Add to that the great partners we have in the General Assembly to work with and I think that is, for me, a sign of a good leader who can get things done and has a track record to run on, has he declared.

Kemp credits the way he handled the tough times, both the campaigns and outside forces, with paving the way and preparing him for this year.

Since I was elected in 2018, the likelihood of us having a rematch was going to be there,” he said. “So we developed our own ground game, our own, really, operation to get the vote. , to go after low-propensity voters and swing voters and offered them a message of hope and prosperity that appealed to them.”

Kemp said he was willing to overspend, but knew his team had offered an argument to voters, something for them to vote for and not against, and it served his party well.

We won all the other constitutional mandates and we also had a good night with our legislative candidates, and we got Herschel [Walker] in a second round with Warnock,” he said. “It’s tough to beat a starter, but any time you have a starter in a second round in Georgia, there’s an opportunity to knock them down. ”

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned with Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker last week in Georgia.

(Photo courtesy of the campaign)

Kemp entered her first gubernatorial run against Abrams in 2018 as an underdog, with her as a superstar running to become the nation’s first black female governor. She failed, but the media favorably covered her high-profile denial of the election result and her false claims of mass voter deprivation.

Within two years, many news outlets were already writing Kemp’s political obituary when he became the target of Trump’s ire. Kemp had enraged Trump by certifying Democrat Joe Bidens as the winning slate of presidential voters in Georgia.

A few months later, he faced another form of anger from Biden, corporate America, and every other news organization in America. They mistakenly called the new state voting reform law “Jim Crow 2.0,” even though most of them hadn’t even bothered to skim through the legislation, they just took the Democrats at their word. MLB went so far as to move the All-Star Game out of state.

As he did then, Kemp shrugs. Two of the state’s largest investment companies, Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, are really the ones who started this, he said of allegations that the Elections Act somehow suppresses voting minorities, then obviously Major League Baseball piled in; we had a lot of things that we had to resist and push through. But I think when we did that, I stayed really focused on what our people wanted, not what political pressure and a few people wanted.

It also didn’t bow to political pressure when it was the first to reopen small parts of the economy during COVID after the first wave of “halting the spread” and “flattening the curve” passed.

Of the governors doing this at that time, obviously I took the most grief,” he said.

As a result, Georgia’s tourism industry has held up quite well, even during the worst part of the pandemic. Also, people could go out and walk on the beach.

We had regulations about it, but people could go out and exercise and give their kids something to do,” Kemp said. to get out on the lake and go fishing or whatever.”

Kemp said his approach was to strike the right balance and not be paralyzed by public health experts. I know they had a job to do and [the state’s commissioner of public health] dr. [Kathleen] So was Toomey, but she was one of the best and best-trained epidemiologists in the world advising me, he said.

We didn’t do mandates on the vaccine or the mask, and we worked hard to get our kids back to school because Dr. Toomey and I said early on that we needed to think about the effect on the livelihoods of people not having economic viability, not having their children in the classroom, how difficult it is for parents to have to deal with this with no way out, he added.

I took a lot of heartbreak from it just because of my political standing on other things that were going on with the president and just those policies, he said. At the start of the pandemic, people may forget that Trump himself and several mayors were highly critical of Kemp’s failure to lock down his state.

It was a tough time to get through, Kemp said. And he left Trump’s criticism at that. But also, it was just about listening to these people who were worried about losing their business and worried about where their kids were going. … What was going to happen to their children? And that’s really who we’re fighting for.

Kemp has now filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to create Hardworking Americans Inc., a federal PAC he plans to use to help Republican candidates in federal elections in Georgia. He says standing up for policies and principles is exactly what he does. He adds that he doesn’t do it for his personal benefit, although sometimes it works that way.

In some ways, the fact that we stood up to Major League Baseball after passing the election bill was one of the first times someone started to oppose revival cancel culture. , if you will,” he said. “We never backed down from that. either, what ended up, with hindsight, really helped me in elementary school and in general.

Kemp added that he wanted to help other Republicans rise in the same way in the future.

