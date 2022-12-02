Jokowi wants other countries to depend on Indonesia





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said: economic openness must be used by Indonesia to make other countries dependent on Indonesia. According JokowiIndonesia should not follow the fate of Latin American countries which according to him do not experience significant developments even if they have also opened their economic doors. “We have to be able to design other countries that depend on us, we have to, let’s not just let ourselves become a branch. That’s what I consider a mistake in Latin America, to be just a branch” , Jokowi said during the Kompas 100 CEO Forum event at the State Palace, Jakarta on Friday (2/12/2022). Read also: Jokowi: No need to be hurt by losing a WTO case Without mentioning the country in question, Jokowi felt that Latin American countries had failed to make other countries dependent on them. As a result, the country has always had the status of a developing country for decades, even though it has gained a lot investor. “Many investors come in, but only become branches. The economy grows, but only become branches,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said Indonesia should follow in the footsteps of Taiwan and South Korea, which he said made many countries dependent. Taiwan, he said, is now focusing on chip production, while South Korea manufactures digital components sought after by major US companies. Read also: Jokowi: The 2024 election is not an easy task According to Jokowi, a number of countries are already dependent on Indonesia, as evidenced by the fact that the government stopped exporting coal and palm oil some time ago. “Once our coal has stopped for just two weeks, many heads of state, prime ministers, presidents call me. Oh, it depends,” he said. Jokowi continued, his decision to halt palm oil exports has also been questioned by many parties. However, he persisted in his decision because the government must prioritize domestic palm oil needs over overseas exports. “Why did it stop, yes because the goods were lost in the country. I have to put my people first, I will say, I can’t give it to you, so we are at a loss, we don’t have oil, we can’t,” Jokowi said.

