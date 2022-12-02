Gujarat Assembly Election: 2022: Prime Minister Modi again hosts a 10km mega roadshow in Ahmedabad





Image source: PTI PM Modi takes part in a massive polling campaign for the BJP Gujarat Assembly Election: 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again staged a mega road show in Ahmedabad on Friday for calling on voters to vote for his party in the upcoming poll to be held on December 5. PM Modi was seen waving to people gathered on both sides of the streets during his 10km road show. Before embarking on the roadshow, PM Modi offered prayers at the Maa Bhadrakali temple in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Modi wraps up campaign in Gujarat, addresses 31 rallies Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed more than 31 rallies and led three major road shows in Gujarat, wrapping up his campaign for the BJP in Assembly polls on Friday as the party seeks to maintain its unbroken winning streak since 1995 in a triangular contest involving Congress and the AAP. Massive response at Thursday’s roadshow Prime Minister Modi staged a similar mega tour covering 16 constituencies targeting the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections on Thursday evening. It was an unprecedented 50 km long roadshow that lasted almost three hours. One of the highlights of Prime Minister Modi’s outreach was his road show in Ahmedabad on Thursday, which BJP sources described as the “longest and most important” in the country. “The enthusiasm and affection from the public was evident as it took around four hours to cover this distance. The response was beyond our expectations and we believe over 10,000 people showed up,” said a BJP leader. The roadshow which started in Naroda Gam ended in the southern constituency of Gandhinagar. During the mega event, Prime Minister Modi made at least 35 stops at memorials of eminent personalities including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way. Prime Minister Modi covered Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur and Sabarmati constituencies in one of the longest tours ever. Gujarat outgoing CM Bhupendra Pat el is competing from the headquarters of Ghatlodia. Saturday is the last day of campaigning, with the second and final round of voting for 93 seats set for December 5. The first phase of voting for 89 seats was held on December 1. Read also :NOTICE | Gujarat: Modi’s roadshow can be a game-changer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/elections/news/gujarat-assembly-election-2022-prime-minister-narendra-modi-holds-mega-roadshow-again-in-ahmedabad-bjp-poll-campaign-2022-12-02-828246 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos