Donald Trump knew about his company’s alleged tax evasion scheme, the prosecutor said in closing arguments at Trump Org. test





Donald Trump was involved in his company’s alleged tax scheme, a New York prosecutor said Friday during closing arguments in the state’s criminal fraud and tax evasion case against two Trump Organization companies.

The former president has not been charged in the Manhattan District Attorney’s effort to prosecute the Trump Companies, but his name has come up frequently during the month-long trial, by both sides.

On Friday morning, before jurors were ushered into the courtroom, defense attorneys argued that New York Judge Juan Merchan should limit the prosecution’s ability to mention Trump in their closing arguments. Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said he needed to talk about Trump in order to refute defense arguments made “throughout the trial, and particularly during their summonses, this was happening without Mr. Trump’s knowledge. , it was part of a betrayal”.

The two companies of the Trump Organization, called Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation, were indicted in July 2021 and accused of using various methods to reduce the pay liability of executive salaries with untaxed bonuses and luxury perks. worth millions.

“The fact is that it was sanctioned, and the practice was known to Mr. Trump, directly refutes this incorrect narrative that the defense has been telling since day one of this trial,” Steinglass told the judge.

The merchant agreed.

“I think Mr. Steinglass made a fair point about why it’s necessary to bring up Donald Trump’s name. I don’t think it’s gratuitous,” Merchan said.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization said in closing arguments Thursday that Trump and his company were “betrayed” by Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer who pleaded guilty to the case in August. They portrayed Trump and two of his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., as oblivious to Weisselberg’s efforts to convert benefits – including hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in bonuses, rent, luxury car costs and expenses. tuition in private schools – in untaxed remuneration. The Trumps have not been charged with any crime.

Lawyers for the company frequently repeated on Thursday what Steinglass called a “mantra”: “Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg.” They argued that Weisselberg misled the company and other executives.

Weisselberg spent several days at the stand testifying about the scheme. He and two witnesses who received immunity in previous grand jury proceedings — current company comptroller Jeffrey McConney and outside accountant Donald Bender — described a series of methods used by Trump Organization executives. to avoid taxes and wage liability on large bonuses and luxury perks.

Weisselberg testified that when Trump first signed a tuition check for a private school attended by Weisselberg’s grandchildren, he told Trump he would pay the money back, and did so by reducing his salary.

Steinglass highlighted several instances Thursday in which Trump signed untaxed luxury perks — such as more than $195,000 in high-end cars for Weisselberg and his wife — and signed executive bonus checks worth hundreds. thousands, recorded as if they were payments to freelancers. contractors.

Steinglass displayed on screen a chart presented by defense attorney Susan Necheles which she said showed “it started with Allen Weisselberg and ended with Allen Weisselberg”.

“But you know what she left out? The part about Donald Trump,” Steinglass said.

Prosecutors must prove that Weisselberg and McConney were “senior officers” acting “on behalf of” the company and “in the course of their employment,” according to New York law. After much debate, Merchan said that meant they must have foreseen “some benefit” for the company with their actions.

Steinglass pointed to Weisselberg’s knowledge of the plan’s effects on payroll costs, as well as his efforts to reimburse the company, as evidence that he intended to help the company.

“The evidence is crystal clear that he had at least some intent to benefit society, and that means he was acting on its behalf,” Steinglass said.

After Steinglass’s conclusion, defense attorney Susan Necheles asked to reopen arguments, saying Steinglass misled the jury about an email presented in the case. Merchan rejected this motion.

Michael van der Veen, another defense lawyer, then requested a mistrial, arguing that Trump had been invoked too frequently by Steinglass during his closing.

“We…chosen a jury believing they weren’t going to say that Donald Trump sanctioned tax evasion,” van der Veen said. “The thing is, in his conclusion, he said Donald Trump sanctioned tax evasion. He made him a co-conspirator. He made him an unindicted co-conspirator.”

Merchan denied that request.

Merchan plans to spend at least an hour Monday morning instructing the jury on the laws they need to consider, before giving them the case for deliberation.

The jurors were summoned on October 24, a week before the start of the trial. Prosecutors, attorneys and the judge whittled down a panel of 130 jurors to 12 and six alternates, who were asked to promise they could cast aside their prejudices about Trump.

Both sides reminded jurors of that promise this week and asked them to remember it on Monday.

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

