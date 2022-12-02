Politics
Boris Johnson pledges to fight as Sajid Javid ends his parliamentary career
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed he intends to stand again as MP for the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, opening the door to a potential political comeback.
His decision comes as former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced he would quit parliament in the next election.
The Conservative Party has given MPs until December 5 to decide whether they want to stand again in the general election, which could be held as early as spring 2023 or until January 2025. They gave the ultimatum to select candidates for the seats that the incumbent plans to leave.
Johnson, 58, resigned as prime minister in July but retains a local coterie of Conservative Party supporters and came under pressure to run again in October when his successor Liz Truss quit.
In the end, he chose not to, and there had been speculation that he might end his political career and opt for a life of writing books and newspaper columns combined with a career. lucrative public speaker.
He was recently paid 276,000 for a speech before a group of American insurers.
But Johnson, whose political hero Winston Churchill was an MP for almost 60 years and recovered from an election defeat in 1945 to return to Downing Street in 1951, is said to have confirmed his name would appear on the ballot in the next elections.
Johnson was first elected to the seat, which is on the western outskirts of London, in 2015 while still mayor of London and was re-elected in 2017 and 2019.
His majority in the last election was 7,210 but a poll of Registration of ComRes in September suggested that Johnson would lose the seat to Labor, who then had a 12-point lead over the Tories.
Richard Mills, the president of the local Conservative association, said The telegraph: Uxbridge and the South Ruislip Conservative Association fully support Boris Johnson as our local MP and candidate for any future election. Since his re-election in 2019, he has implemented his plans to redevelop and modernize Hillingdon Hospital as well as increasing the number of police officers at Uxbridge.
Partygate still weighs on Johnson
Johnson, however, remains under investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee over allegations that he deliberately misled Parliament over the party allegations.
If the charge is proven he could be suspended from the Commons for a number of days and if it is more than 10 days it would trigger a petition under the Reminder of the Deputies Actwhich could trigger a by-election.
The Labor Party has yet to choose a candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip and, according to political journalist and author Michael Crick, the selection process has been suspended by the party’s London region.
Connor Liberty, a 23-year-old PPE graduate, had been nominated by six of the precinct’s seven ward branches.
But Crick wrote on Twitter on Friday: ‘London Area Labor Headquarters have stepped in and resumed the current selection process, sacked the local selection committee and declared the results of previous ward nominating meetings ‘void and void’. void “.”
Paul Convery, a Labor councilor in Islington, wrote on Twitter: “Indeed, as revealed by Connor Liberty’s LinkedIn page, he would be a surprisingly young candidate with no previous campaign experience in a highly visible constituency.
Among a small group on the long list for Uxbridge and South Ruislip is Danny Beales, councilor and cabinet member of the London Borough of Camden, home to Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Johnson’s decision to run again stands in stark contrast to Javid, who once challenged the party’s leadership but has now decided to turn his back on politics.
Javid follows Tory MPs Chloe Smith, William Wragg and Dehenna Davison, who have all opted out of running.
Javid says goodbye
Javid had a majority of over 23,000 in the last election and was unlikely to lose his seat to Labor but chose to step down. Having been first elected in 2010, Javid has never sat on the opposition benches.
In a letter to the Bromsgrove Conservative Association which he posted on Twitter, Javid wrote: Being a local MP and serving in government has been the privilege of my life and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve.
He said: I have always sought to make decisions in the national interest and in accordance with my values, and I can only hope that my best was enough.
Javid promised: I will of course continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way I can.
Javid joined the Cabinet in 2014, under David Cameron, and was appointed Home Secretary in 2018 by Theresa May. It was he who took the decision to strip Shamima Begum of her British nationality.
He was appointed Chancellor the following year but resigned in February 2020 after Downing Street Councilor Dominic Cummings sacked Javid’s aides.
Javid returned in June 2021 to become Health Secretary, replacing Matt Hancock, but resigned along with Rishi Sunak in July in protest at Johnson’s continued leadership, a move that ultimately ended in the PM’s resignation .
PA Media contributed to this report.
