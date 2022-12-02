Biden team avoids talking about China at upcoming Africa summit





Since US President Joe Biden took office, his administration has sounded the alarm about China’s growing geopolitical influence and pledged to outdo it on the world stage, including in Africa. Yet at an upcoming summit of African leaders in Washington later this month, China is paying little attention to the agenda, if at all, according to interviews with several administration officials and government documents. internal planning for the summit. This is by design, according to administration officials, who are consciously trying to avoid portraying African countries as pawns in a new Cold War with Beijing. Our goal is not to focus our conversation on competition or rivalry with these other countries; This is not the best way to advance American interests and our common goals with Africans, said a senior White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. But the move also opened up a debate within government about how to handle Chinese and, to a lesser extent, Russian influence in Africa at the upcoming Bidens summit. We don’t want to alienate our African partners, but not addressing China, the 800-pound gorilla in the room on the agenda, seems like a bad way to start, said another U.S. official, who is speaking on condition of anonymity to speak candidly about the planning for the summit.

Over the past few decades, China has dramatically increased its investment in Africa, including funding massive infrastructure projects and increasing political engagement, despite warnings from Washington that some of these projects fall under debt trap diplomacy. The summit, scheduled for December 13-15, is touted as one of Bidens’ top foreign policy priorities for his second year in office. About 50 heads of state have been invited and some 1,000 African officials in total are expected to travel to Washington for the summit and surrounding events. The summit provides a rare opportunity for the US president to meet with several heads of state on his home turf and push back against longstanding complaints from African officials that their countries are neglected in US foreign policy compared to European allies, the Middle East or China. A draft summit agenda, obtained by Foreign Police, features a wide range of topics with panels on health security, climate change, agribusiness, and strengthening U.S.-Africa trade relations. China is not mentioned once in the 34-page draft agenda, and there are only two references to Russia, both in the context of food security and how the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted the world’s food supply. The scope and agenda of the summits presents a dramatic departure from the administration of former US President Donald Trump. In late 2018, Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton released a US-Africa strategy that center American engagement on the continent around the fight against Chinese influence and investments. African leaders have long bristled at what they see as Western policymakers dragging them into geopolitical tussles with Beijing or Moscow or pressure to drop what US officials see as problematic or dangerous Chinese investments in their infrastructure. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa lambasted the United States for pressuring other countries to stop partnering with Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on 5G investments. They are jealous that a Chinese company called Huawei beat them to it. And because they were outplayed, they must now punish this company and use it as a pawn in the fight they have with China, Ramaphosa told an industry conference in 2019. More recently, some, but not all, African countries have been reluctant to support Western efforts to isolate Russia internationally after its invasion of Ukraine, which sparked Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II. and sent shockwaves through the global food supply chain. We don’t believe we are enemies of anyone’s enemy Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said during a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to his country this year. In recent years, China has significantly expanded its economic and diplomatic footprint in Africa while Russia, even as it grapples with a botched war in Ukraine, has formed new military partnerships with several African countries to mitigate the threat there. influence of Western powers. Chinese investment in infrastructure projects in Africa exceeded $23 billion between 2007 and 2020, according to a report from the Center for Global Development think tank has released more than the following eight major development lenders combined, including the World Bank and U.S. and European development banks, this year. Biden National Security Strategy, released this year, prioritizes competition with China and Russia in the world with an urgent tone. In competition with [China], as in other areas, it is clear that the next ten years will be the decisive decade, it reads. Across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, countries are lucid about the nature of the challenges facing [China] laid. The summit’s draft agenda reflects little of this, avoiding tough security topics and instead emphasizing soft security issues like trade, health, democratic governance and sustainable energy. This summit is about our relationship with Africans, a White House National Security Council spokesman said. However, we will not avoid critical topics that have an impact on the continent, such as Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and its effects on wheat and fertilizer exports to African countries. Human rights advocates have criticized the Biden administration for inviting autocratic leaders from the continent to the summit, including several leaders whose governments have been accused of committing war crimes or crimes against humanity. Critics accuse the decision to invite these leaders of undermining the administrationits own agenda on global human rights issues. Administration officials defended their decision, saying they wanted to make the event as inclusive as possible and would not hesitate to candidly discuss democracy and human rights during the summit. three days.

