Trump expresses solidarity with January 6 rioters who stormed the Capitol





Former President Donald Trump expressed his solidarity with the crowd that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, by sending a video of support to a Thursday night fundraising event organized by a group called the Patriot Freedom Project which supports the families of those prosecuted by the government.

People were treated unconstitutionally, in my view, and very, very unfairly, and were going to get to the bottom of it, he said in the video, which appears to have been shot at his Mar-a- Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. This is the militarization of the Department of Justice, and we cannot let that happen in our country.

Trump, who announced a 2024 White House bid last month, promised that over the next few months he would take a hard look at what he called a highly unfair situation.

The Patriot Freedom Project bills itself as a nonprofit organization providing legal, financial, mental health, and spiritual support to individuals and their families, including young children who suffer at the hands of an armed justice system.

Trump has made it clear on several occasions that he stands with the mob that stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from counting electoral votes for Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election.

In September, Trump said he would grant a full pardon and government apology to the rioters, some of whom have violently attacked law enforcement to stop the democratic transfer of power.

I mean full pardons with apologies to many, he told Conservative radio host Wendy Bell. Such a move would hinge on Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.

The insurrection, the worst attack on the seat of American democracy in more than two centuries, left four dead and police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who had been sprayed with a powerful chemical irritant, was hit twice and died the day after. About 140 law enforcement personnel were injured when rioters attacked them with flag poles, baseball bats, stun guns, pepper spray and pepper spray.

As a result, the House impeached Trump for inciting insurrection. The Senate acquitted him after a trial.

Trump’s comments came the same week that Stewart Rhodes, leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, and one of his subordinates were convicted of seditious conspiracy. A jury found them guilty of seeking to keep Trump in power through a months-long conspiracy to ignite political violence and prevent Biden’s inauguration, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack.

The panel of 12 deliberated for three days before finding Rhodes and leading Florida Oathkeeper Kelly Meggs guilty of conspiring to forcibly oppose the legal transition of presidential power. But three other associates were not convicted on the historically rare and politically charged sedition charge. All five were found guilty of obstructing Congress from meeting to count the Electoral College vote. Both offenses are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

To date, more than 800 defendants have been arrested and charged by the federal government in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

January 6 committee hearings

See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2022/12/02/trump-jan-6-rioters-capitol/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos