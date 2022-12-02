Imran Riaz Khan and Moonis Elahi mingle on Twitter





Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi and well-known journalist Imran Riaz Khan engaged in a rare public Twitter spat on Friday.

The bitter conversation came following an interview with Moonis in which he claimed that his party had been advised by former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa to support the PTI in the vote of no confidence that ultimately led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The row began with Imran Riaz’s tweet in which he taunted Moonis and his father, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, saying that the PTI continued to believe that the two PML-Q leaders had accepted the post of chief minister out of love for Imran Khan and because of the voice of their conscience.

“Don’t worry. Your ticket is also ready and then you can take over [PTI]. Then everyone including PTI and others will also understand,” Moonis replied.

The reporter, responding to Moonis’ tweet, said the party ticket business was the PML-Q leader’s “family business”. “By the way, how does Richard Mille’s wristwatch cost only 75 million rupees,” he said, referring to a Swiss luxury watch.

Moonis responded by saying he did not own a Richard Mille watch. “I think they are overpriced. Since you are such a fan, should I send you one? Or should I present it to you when you ‘officially’ join politics,” he asked the journalist.

— Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) December 2, 2022

Sharing a photo of his watch, Imran said in a tweet that he really liked his own watch, advising Moonis not to refuse after taking gifts.

“Ask Farhan for the watch. He’ll remind you.”

Speaking on a private TV channel yesterday, Moonis had revealed that ‘there had been no contact with the new military leadership’, but he added that the former COAS ‘had turned the tide in favor of the PTI “.

Read more: General Bajwa told us to support Imran, claims Moonis Elahi

“That’s my point of contention with the PTI and everyone who calls him a traitor,” he continued, “he was considered perfectly fine when he went in their support and now he’s being called a defector.”

“I proposed to the PTI to come on TV and prove to me that he [Bajwa] is a traitor and I will show you everything this man has done for you.

He went on to say there was ‘no doubt’ about it that ‘the man did everything for you [PTI]”; but the minute he “retired, he became the bad guy”.

“If he was the bad guy, he would never have told me to support Imran Khan,” Moonis said.

“When the decision was made on which direction to take, we had received offers from both sides – Mian sahiban [PML-N leadership], the PDM (Pakistani Democratic Movement), as well as the PTI. Obviously my leanings were based on the PTI, everyone knows that.”

“Then I had a talk with my dad and my dad had a talk with them [the military establishment] and at that time they said ‘my wish is that you go with them [PTI]’. Had the man [Gen Bajwa] been so bad, if he was against khan sahib or PTI, why would he tell us to support that side at this critical time? »

“I don’t believe he’s against the PTI,” Moonis added.

