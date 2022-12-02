Connect with us

Ukraine’s Trkiye killer drones make Vladimir Putin’s life miserable, but Recep Tayyip Erdoan keeps him by his side

25 seconds ago

Inspired by the war in Ukraine, it took two hours for Taras Borovok to find the words and compose a catchy melody between folk song and TV jingle.

Sung over pulsating keys and a jaunty violin, the song’s lyrics poke fun at the invading Russian forces, their stupidity, their greediness and the futility of their mission.

A retired Ukrainian military officer himself, Borovok wanted to create something that would boost the morale of troops on the front line, he told a Turkish newspaper in March.

The song, accompanied by a music video showing Ukrainian soldiers smiling and swaying to the beat of destroyed Russian tanks, quickly became a war anthem.

“The Kremlin monster makes propaganda, its words are swallowed by the people, now their tsar knows a new word,” the soldiers sing in the clip.

“Bayraktar, Bayraktar!”

Bayraktar is not a Ukrainian folk hero, but the Bayraktar TB2, an unmanned combat drone developed and manufactured by the Turkish company Baykar Technology.

The gray unmanned aerial vehicle carries laser-guided bombs and is light, cheap and extremely lethal.

Especially at the start of the war, he helped change the fortunes of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, and is expected to change the nature of the war for years to come.

The Turkish drone that changed the game

From the first days of the Russian invasion, the TB2 became an icon of the Ukrainian resistance and stood out from the mainly Soviet-made weapons and heavy weapons supplied by NATO countries.

It has also made its creator, Seluk Bayraktar, who happens to be married to the daughter of Trkiye’s chairman, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, a household name.

A man in aviator sunglasses and a red flight suit crosses his arms while standing in front of a military plane
Seluk Bayraktar is credited with designing the TB2, which changes the nature of warfare.(Reuters:Aziz Karimov)

“The TB2, at least early in the war, seemed to capture the hearts and minds of Ukrainians,” said Dan Gettinger, a Washington-based drone proliferation expert.

“This is how the TB2 has also been used in other conflicts: a symbol of the country’s technological prowess.”

The TB2 has also become a flagship of Trkiye’s booming drone industry, which has grown tenfold over the past two decades.

Previously, drones like the American-made Reaper, worth $32 million($46.96 million) each, or Israel’s Heron, worth approximately $18.5 million eachwere only within the reach of rich countries.

But the Bayraktar TB2, with a price estimated at just $2 millionallowed the military in Azerbaijan, Ethiopia and Libya to muster significant air power with less humanitarian oversight.

Two black and white satellite images showing the before and after of an explosion
This aerial footage shows a Russian landing craft before and after being hit by Ukrainian UAV Bayraktar missiles.(Ukrainian Ground Forces via Reuters)

Sleek, remotely piloted and a fraction of the size and cost of a fighter jet, the TB2 can hover at 5,400 meters, outwit anti-aircraft systems and land laser-guided missiles on ground targets with extreme precision.

To operate one, a pilot must undergo months of professional training with Baykar in Trkiye before they are ready to apply their skills in the real world.

The silent war between Ukraine and Russia in the sky

The runaway success of the TB2 has made Trkiye a reseller of technology that is reshaping the way wars are fought.

A woman takes a selfie with a man in front of a small plane
The TB2 is now so popular that countries are on a waiting list to buy it.(Reuters:Aziz Karimov)

There is now a multi-year waiting list for orders from dozens of countries.

Nowhere is its power more evident than in Ukraine, as the war continues, both sides have relied on unmanned drones to conduct reconnaissance and launch deadly attacks.

