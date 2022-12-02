Ukraine’s Trkiye killer drones make Vladimir Putin’s life miserable, but Recep Tayyip Erdoan keeps him by his side

Inspired by the war in Ukraine, it took two hours for Taras Borovok to find the words and compose a catchy melody between folk song and TV jingle.

Sung over pulsating keys and a jaunty violin, the song’s lyrics poke fun at the invading Russian forces, their stupidity, their greediness and the futility of their mission.

A retired Ukrainian military officer himself, Borovok wanted to create something that would boost the morale of troops on the front line, he told a Turkish newspaper in March.

The song, accompanied by a music video showing Ukrainian soldiers smiling and swaying to the beat of destroyed Russian tanks, quickly became a war anthem.

“The Kremlin monster makes propaganda, its words are swallowed by the people, now their tsar knows a new word,” the soldiers sing in the clip.

“Bayraktar, Bayraktar!”

Bayraktar is not a Ukrainian folk hero, but the Bayraktar TB2, an unmanned combat drone developed and manufactured by the Turkish company Baykar Technology.

The gray unmanned aerial vehicle carries laser-guided bombs and is light, cheap and extremely lethal.

Especially at the start of the war, he helped change the fortunes of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, and is expected to change the nature of the war for years to come.

The Turkish drone that changed the game

From the first days of the Russian invasion, the TB2 became an icon of the Ukrainian resistance and stood out from the mainly Soviet-made weapons and heavy weapons supplied by NATO countries.

It has also made its creator, Seluk Bayraktar, who happens to be married to the daughter of Trkiye’s chairman, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, a household name.

Seluk Bayraktar is credited with designing the TB2, which changes the nature of warfare. ( Reuters:Aziz Karimov )

“The TB2, at least early in the war, seemed to capture the hearts and minds of Ukrainians,” said Dan Gettinger, a Washington-based drone proliferation expert.

“This is how the TB2 has also been used in other conflicts: a symbol of the country’s technological prowess.”

The TB2 has also become a flagship of Trkiye’s booming drone industry, which has grown tenfold over the past two decades.

Previously, drones like the American-made Reaper, worth $32 million($46.96 million) each, or Israel’s Heron, worth approximately $18.5 million eachwere only within the reach of rich countries.

But the Bayraktar TB2, with a price estimated at just $2 millionallowed the military in Azerbaijan, Ethiopia and Libya to muster significant air power with less humanitarian oversight.

This aerial footage shows a Russian landing craft before and after being hit by Ukrainian UAV Bayraktar missiles. ( Ukrainian Ground Forces via Reuters )

Sleek, remotely piloted and a fraction of the size and cost of a fighter jet, the TB2 can hover at 5,400 meters, outwit anti-aircraft systems and land laser-guided missiles on ground targets with extreme precision.

To operate one, a pilot must undergo months of professional training with Baykar in Trkiye before they are ready to apply their skills in the real world.

The silent war between Ukraine and Russia in the sky

The runaway success of the TB2 has made Trkiye a reseller of technology that is reshaping the way wars are fought.

The TB2 is now so popular that countries are on a waiting list to buy it. ( Reuters:Aziz Karimov )

There is now a multi-year waiting list for orders from dozens of countries.

Nowhere is its power more evident than in Ukraine, as the war continues, both sides have relied on unmanned drones to conduct reconnaissance and launch deadly attacks.

Russia has deployed Iranian-made Shahed-136 “kamikaze” drones that are slower, noisier and less sophisticated than the TB2, but still effective in destroying Ukrainian power plants and terrorizing civilians.

“These are very different drones,” Mr. Gettinger said.

“The advantage of TB2s on the battlefield is that they potentially have a lot of time to linger over their heads.”

At the same time, “drone diplomacy” has helped provide Trkiye with new leverage on the world stage, allowing it to play the role of intermediary between the West and an increasingly isolated Russia.

“Trkiye benefits both ways”

Since the start of the war, when the West has turned its back on Mr. Putin, Mr. Erdoan has not taken a clear side.

Unlike many other countries around the world, Trkiye has not imposed sanctions on Russia.

In fact, Erdoan strengthened economic ties with Moscow as a flood of Russians uprooted themselves in the neighborhoods of Istanbul.

At the same time, Trkiye, which is a member of NATO, provided military aid to Ukraine and refused to recognize Mr. Putin’s claims to occupied Ukrainian territory.

While supplying Ukraine with weapons that make Vladimir Putin’s life very difficult, Recep Tayyip Erdoan is also strengthening ties with Russia. ( Reuters:Maxim Shipenkov )

In Trkiye, Russia sees a proven rival, one it has already faced indirectly in Syria, Libya and the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict in 2020.

It is also a useful mediator.

“Trkiye benefits both ways,” said Gney Yldz, a researcher at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

“The country would suffer if Russia won in Ukraine. Trkiye could also suffer if there was a total defeat of Russian forces.

“If that balance breaks down, Trkiye loses.”

Trkiye’s relationship with Russia is partly based on the personal chemistry between their two leaders, Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdoan, who have held a series of meetings and phone calls since February.

In fact, Mr. Yldz points out, Mr. Erdoan meets with Mr. Putin more often than he meets the leaders of other NATO members.

The two governments share, among other things, a natural affinity in strongman leadership and extensive security regimes.

Foreign policy experts say Vladimir Putin has good chemistry with Trkiye’s president. ( Reuters:Osman Orsal )

In Trikiye’s account, it was the relationship between the two men that underscored a historic agreement reached in July with the UN allowing the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports.

When Mr. Putin suddenly suspended his participation in that deal months later, Mr. Erdoan bragged that he personally saved the day.

He claims to have convinced the Russian leader to change his mind and recommit to the deal.

“With me, when I call, he immediately opened the grain corridor,” Erdoan told a pro-government TV channel.

Baykar Technology stands by Ukraine

While the president is keeping lines of communication with the Kremlin wide open, Baykar Technology chief executive Haluk Bayraktar has been more clear about his position.

In an interview with CNN in July, Mr. Bayraktar ruled out ever supplying his drones to Russia, instead declaring his support for Ukraine’s “sovereignty, resistance and independence”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Haluk Bayraktar the Order of Merit in September. ( Ukrainian Presidential News Service via Reuters )

Construction is even planned for a new Baykar drone factory in Ukraine, Bayraktar said, which is expected to be completed within the next two years.

Nine months later, the Bayraktar TB2 may not play the same decisive role it played for the Ukrainians at the start of the war, but its legacy is cemented.

And this means that Taras Borovok’s song continues to play regularly on Ukrainian radio waves.

In September, Kremlin-linked media reporteda Russian professor at a Crimean university was fired for playing a YouTube clip of the song on his laptop in an auditorium.

“We regard such musical performances as a betrayal,” Oleg Kryuchkov, a Russian official, said at the time.

In the background of a video of the moment shared on social media, the students can be heard singing the song’s memorable chorus.

“Bayraktar, Bayraktar.”