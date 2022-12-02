Trump Organization Manhattan fraud case reaches closing arguments





Prosecutors resumed their closing arguments Friday in the Trump Organizations tax evasion trial, promising to share previously undisclosed details about Donald Trump’s knowledge of a tax evasion scheme hatched by one of its senior leaders.

Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with his top leadership, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told jurors Thursday during the first half of his closing argument, adding: We’ll get to that later.

Steinglass spoke for about an hour Thursday and told the judge he expects to need at least four hours in total to sum up the case against the former Presidents’ Society.

The Trump Organization, the entity through which Trump runs his real estate and other businesses, is accused of helping executives avoid paying taxes on company-paid benefits such as Manhattan apartments and cars luxury.

Prosecutors argue the Trump Organization is responsible because two executives involved in the scheme, longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and comptroller Jeffrey McConney, were senior officers tasked with acting on behalf of the company and its various entities.

Trump himself is not on trial. Lawyers for the company objected to Steinglass’s comments on Thursday, but Judge Juan Manuel Merchan dismissed them. He said the company’s attorneys opened the door by saying in their closing arguments that Trump was unaware of the scheme.

The fact that it was sanctioned and a practice known to Mr. Trump directly refutes that claim, Steinglass told Merchan as attorneys debated the matter further Friday morning before jurors entered the courtroom.

They can’t use it as a sword and shield, Steinglass said, responding to repeated defense objections. They can’t try to exonerate someone who isn’t on trial and won’t allow me to respond.

Merchan said it was fair for Steinglass to respond to Trump’s knowledge of the scheme, but warned him not to dwell on the subject or suggest the former president should have been indicted with his company. . Steinglass has promised to respect these conditions.

The defense alleged that Weisselberg invented the tax evasion scheme on his own without the knowledge of Trump or the Trump family, and that the company did not benefit from his actions. Weisselberg testified that Trump did not know this, but that the Trump Organization benefited because it did not have to pay him so much in actual salary.

Their whole theory of the case is a fraud, Steinglass said.

The tax evasion case is the only lawsuit to arise from the three-year investigation into Trump and his business practices by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The company has denied any wrongdoing,

If convicted, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million.

The closing arguments are the last chance for prosecutors and defense attorneys to sway jurors before they deliberate next week.

