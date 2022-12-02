Marriyum Aurangzeb gives Imran Khan the date of the next general elections – Pakistan





Pakistan

Marriyum Aurangzeb gives Imran Khan the date of the next general elections

December 02, 2022 6:35 p.m.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday gave a new date for the next general elections.

Reacting to the statement by former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, regarding the conditional offer of talks to the coalition government, she gave the date of October 2023 for the next general elections.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked his political rivals to announce the date of the next elections while inviting them to meet with party leaders.

Addressing the parliamentary party, the former prime minister lamented the rising unemployment rate while saying stability would come with the arrival of the new administration. He reiterated that Pakistan was on the brink of failure.

The former prime minister criticized Federal Minister Ishaq Dar for saying he would deal with Moody’s because he had since remained silent on the matter. He attacked the coalition government, accusing it of lacking a plan.

Imran raised his voice in support of the farming community, saying, “In our time, farmers had finally received benefits. But now that diesel prices have skyrocketed, farmers are worried.

Speaking on the dissolution of the assembly, Mr Khan said the PTI leadership had made this choice for the good of the nation. He questioned whether the current administration wants elections to be held in just 66 percent of the seats, which are in Punjab and KP.

He claimed the government intended to have him disqualified or imprisoned. Imran rebuked the leaders, saying they stole Rs 1.1 trillion through the NAB amendment.

The PTI Chairman said that the Federal Government was required to give Rs 176 billion to the Punjab government, but he failed to do so. He also claimed that the center did not give any money to the Balochistan or KP governments.

Imran Khan bans party leaders and social media from denigrating the establishment

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan ordered his party leaders and social media team to stop criticizing the establishment in a major policy shift he has been pursuing since his ousting as prime minister. last April.

The clarification comes a few days after the appointment of the senior officers.

The former prime minister advised social media officials to ensure the implementation of the policy, which apparently aims to repair barriers with the establishment.

