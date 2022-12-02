Jokowi receives many complaints for the cessation of coal exports

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo said many countries depend on Indonesia’s natural resources. This condition is reflected when he received protests from many countries when Indonesia stopped its coal exports.

“As soon as our coal exports stop for just two weeks, I start getting a lot of calls. From heads of state, prime ministers and presidents. Oh, it depends [on Indonesia]it depends, it depends, it depends, so much, I’m quite surprised,” Jokowi said in his address during the Kompas100 CEO Forum 2022 at the State Palace in Jakarta on Friday, December 2, 2022, as quoted by Between.

Indonesia once closed its coal exports for a month from January 1 to January 31, 2022. This policy was taken because many companies failed to fulfill the Domestic Market Obligation (DMO).

Besides coal, many countries depend on Indonesia for their palm oil (CPO). According to Jokowi, when Indonesia temporarily stopped exporting CPO, many parties started to question it, including the IMF and the World Bank.

The decision was made when CPO prices soared. Entrepreneurs choose to export CPO so that domestic cooking oil prices increase significantly.

“Why stop? Well, of course, I have to consider my people first. I can’t give it to you and then suffer because we have no oil. If that happens, I will stop. Many say that it’s wrong, it’s over. it’s up to you, and it doesn’t matter if people have different opinions. But I prioritize my people first,” Jokowi said.

From these various experiences, Jokowi expressed that Indonesia has a strong position on the trade route. This strength, he said, should be used to develop a grand strategy for doing business and developing the economy.

Jokowi wants Indonesia to follow the example of Taiwan and South Korea

On the other hand, Jokowi wants Indonesia not to become just a branch in terms of investment and destination country for imports. Indonesia, he said, must be able to design an economic ecosystem so that other countries can depend on the country’s products.

The president then asked all parties to follow the example of Taiwan and South Korea which were able to focus on manufacturing products that made other countries dependent. “I gave Taiwan as an example of how they can go further. The example is only one, they make chips. Focus, strategy and competitiveness. And everything starts to depend on this product. This example focuses on one product, without mentioning the other,” he said.

South Korea also shares the same example in the creation of digital components that have made several large companies in the United States dependent on it.

Jokowi pointed out that Indonesia should also be like Taiwan and South Korea as it has large potential reserves of nickel, copper, bauxite and tin. He gave an example that Indonesia can produce batteries for electric vehicles and make other countries dependent.

This is what we need to catch. As soon as it can be done, I will calculate, how much? 60% of electric cars and electric vehicles will depend on our EV battery. 60% market share worldwide. This is our great strength for the future,” said Jokowi.

