Rise and fall of Sajid Javid: Brexit, pandemic and clash with Boris Johnson | Politics | New





Sajid Javid has announced that he will not stand in the next general election meaning his political career will come to an end in 2024. In his 12 years in politics, the MP for Bromsgrove has held many leadership positions including that of Chancellor of the Exchequer. , Minister of the Interior and Secretary of Health. Confirming his decision in a letter to the chairman of the Conservative Party, Mr Javid wrote: “Being a local MP and serving in government has been the privilege of my life and I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to serve.

“I have always sought to make decisions in the national interest and in line with my values, and I can only hope my best was enough. I will of course continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way. box.” Although Mr Javid is best known for his time in the House of Commons, before his political career he worked in the city with investment banks such as Deutsche Bank International and JPMorgan Chase. He quit the investment world to pursue his political career in 2009 – a move that earned him a 98% pay cut, according to some reports. When incumbent MP for Bromsgrove Julie Kirkbride announced she would stand down at the 2010 general election, Mr Javid was elected as the Conservative Party candidate for the Worcestershire seat. He won it with a majority of 11,000 when the Conservatives formed a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats and spent the next four years on the backbenches, receiving critical recognition for his work as a as deputy. In 2012, Telegraph columnist Iain Dale listed Mr Javid among the “100 most influential people on the right”, writing of Mr Javid: “His rapid rise from the greasy pole into George Osborne’s inner circle is not not only proof of this man’s ambition, but also his talent.”

When he secured a Cabinet post as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport in 2014, then-Prime Minister David Cameron described Mr Javid as “the Asian man brilliant who I asked to join the Cabinet”. Between 2014 and 2018, Mr Javid also held other Cabinet positions – Secretary of State for Business and Secretary of State for Housing. In 2018, Prime Minister Theresa May was looking for a new Home Secretary after the forced resignation of Amber Rudd. The Home Office was condemned at the time for its treatment of Windrush generation migrants. Mr Javid was chosen to succeed Ms Rudd, becoming the first politician of color to hold the post. He spent 14 months at the Ministry of Interior and shared opinion due to his approach to the Shamima Begum case. Ms Begum left the UK to join Islamic State in 2015, when she was just 16, and when she tried to return to the UK, Mr Javid stripped her of her British citizenship. Ms Begum’s lawyers argued that this was illegal. READ MORE: Sajid Javid urges Truss to increase benefits with inflation

However, the issue that ended Mr Javid’s tenure as Home Secretary was Brexit. By mid-2019, Mrs May had tried three times to push her unpopular Brexit deal through parliament, but ultimately had no choice but to resign. Boris Johnson succeeded him and appointed Mr Javid to another of the major state offices. A Tory heavyweight at this stage, Mr Javid was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer after failing in the 2019 Tory leadership race. Here he pledged to increase funding to prepare for a no-deal Brexit while continuing to back Mr Johnson’s tough negotiating stance with the EU. This despite the fact that he voted to remain in the bloc in the 2016 referendum. Mr Javid’s stay at Number 11 only lasted six months. Just a month after his appointment, Mr Johnson’s political adviser Dominic Cummings sacked one of Mr Javid’s aides without telling him. It was reported at the time that the then Chancellor “expressed his anger” over the decision. The relationship between Mr Javid and the Prime Minister’s top adviser never recovered and he resigned as chancellor after Mr Johnson said he could keep his job, but only if he fired all its staff. His departure paved the way for Rishi Sunak to become chancellor. DO NOT MISS

More than a year on the backbenches later, Mr Javid finally returned to government as Health Secretary in June 2021, replacing Matt Hancock who resigned after kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo, in violation of government COVID-19 guidelines. In the summer of 2021, the UK was in its third wave of COVID-19 cases, and despite concerns about a potential rise in deaths, Mr Javid appeared to suggest the country should move away from lockdowns. He said: “We’re going to have to learn to accept that Covid exists and find ways to deal with it – just like we already do with the flu.” Fortunately, the rollout of the vaccine in the UK was already underway, allaying public concerns about the pandemic. But party scandals have continued to damage the government’s reputation, leading to growing calls for Mr Johnson to step down. Another scandal would ultimately prove one too many for Mr Johnson. When sexual assault allegations were made against MP Chris Pincher, a man Mr Johnson had appointed Deputy Chief Whip, the government was thrown into chaos. Mr. Javid and Mr. Sunak resigned on the same day in July. These departures caused the downfall of Mr. Johnson. Mr Javid then ran again for the Tory leadership earlier this year but was one of many candidates to be beaten by Liz Truss. Prime Minister Sunak today thanked his colleague with a heartfelt message and said: ‘He has been a proud champion of business and opportunity during his time in government and on the backbenches – especially for the people of Bromsgrove. May the Force be with you, Saj.” It’s unclear what Mr Javid might do next after politics, but his time in a turbulent Westminster is likely to be remembered for years.

