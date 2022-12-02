Indonesia should pass law making sex outside marriage punishable by jail time





The Indonesian government is set to pass a new law that will punish sex outside marriage with imprisonment as part of an overhaul of its national penal code. “We were proud to have a penal code in line with Indonesian values,” Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, Indonesia’s deputy justice minister, told Reuters. Only certain parties, such as close relatives, can report the crime, which will result in a sentence of up to a year in prison. The new law is part of a series of new policies the government will pass as part of an overhaul lawmakers have been working on since the declaration of independence in 1945. The government plans to pass the new code on December 15. , but could do so as early as next week, according to Bambang Wuryanto, a lawmaker involved in drafting the legislation. BIDEN ANNOUNCES $20B TO TAKE INDONESIA AWAY FROM COAL The new code would apply to citizens and foreigners, raising fears among business groups that it could severely hamper investment in holiday and destination travel in the country. “For the business sector, the implementation of this customary law will create legal uncertainty and cause investors to reconsider their investment in Indonesia,” said Shinta Widjaja Sukamdani, Vice President of the Association of Indonesian Employers (APINDO). . DOZENS DEAD AFTER EARTHQUAKE SHAKES INDONESIA’S MAIN ISLAND OF JAVA Morality clauses, she added, “would do more harm than good”, especially for companies engaged in the tourism and hospitality sectors. But Hiariej dismissed the criticism, saying the final version of the laws would ensure alignment of regional and national laws and would not threaten democratic freedoms. KIM JONG UN’S SISTER WARNS US OF MORE DEADLY SECURITY CRISIS OVER MISSILE TESTING CRITICISM Other laws provide for up to three years in prison for insulting the president, a charge that only the president can report, and up to five years in prison for insulting the president. flag, the national emblems and anthem, while anyone spreading or helping to spread the slurs could face up to four years in prison, according to the South China Morning Post. BALI ‘SUITCASE KILLER’ HEATHER MACK SEEKS RELEASE, CUSTODY OF GIRL ONE YEAR AFTER RETURNING TO CHICAGO “These articles about insulting the president or state officials are our main concerns because they are not aligned with the democratic principles that we have had all these years,” Edbert Gani Suryahudaya, a researcher at the Center, told the Post. Indonesian scholar of strategic and international studies. earlier this year. Rights advocates and analysts have raised concerns about the laws, pointing to 24 articles they say are problematic, but more conservative Islamic groups in Indonesia have backed the measures. About 87% of Indonesian citizens identify as Muslim, making it the country with the largest Muslim population, but the government remains secular and emphasizes religious pluralism. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP An early effort to pass a new penal code in 2019 sparked nationwide protests. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated against the plan on civil liberties grounds. Critics say few changes have been made to the codes since then, meaning they will largely resemble the very set of laws that sparked the protests. Reuters contributed to this report.

