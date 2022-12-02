Donald Trump knew about company’s tax evasion: prosecutors





Donald Trump knew exactly what a top finance executive was doing when he committed financial crimes – with records showing the ex-president explicitly sanctioned tax evasion, prosecutors said on Friday.

Trump, 76, was not charged but remained the focus of final statements from the Manhattan District Attorneys Office on the final day of a criminal tax evasion case against the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump explicitly sanctions tax evasion. That’s what this document shows, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told jurors in Manhattan Criminal Court. This whole narrative that Donald Trump is blissfully ignorant just isn’t real.

The statements sought to overturn the defenses’ position that former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg acted solely for his own benefit when he dodged taxes and received unofficial financial benefits of the society. The former chief financial officer pleaded guilty to robbery and other charges, then testified against the company at trial.

Former President Donald Trump has not been personally charged in the criminal tax evasion case against his family business.AP

Steinglass argued that an alleged scheme to avoid paying benefit taxes for Weisselberg and other senior officials helped keep salaries low, cut payroll taxes and shift tax deductions to Trump entities. such as his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The whole defense strategy here is to promote the idea that Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg, Steinglass said. Sounds good, but it’s just not rooted in reality.

Steinglass castigated the idea that all of this was happening under Donald Trump’s nose and that he was ignorant. He added that Trump had decided on executive pay, raises and Christmas bonuses.

“No one, no one and no company is above the law…apart from the elephant not in the room, this case is not about politics,” he said. These are just two companies that help its executives cheat on their taxes.

Prosecutors have pushed back against defense statements that former CFO Allen Weisselberg acted solely for his own benefit.Getty Images

The charges against the Trump Org and its subsidiary, the Trump Payroll Corporation, have focused on under-the-table benefits for Weisselberg, including a luxury apartment, cars and tuition for his grandchildren.

Say you want to ask for a raise to buy a $25,000 car — $25,000 won’t lower it because of taxes, Steinglass told jurors. Trump Org should have given Wisselberg a double raise. A $25,000 car would cost them $50,000 in raises.

The company profited from the misconduct, he charged, because executives covered with untaxed benefits had their salaries on the books reduced by an amount equal to the benefits.

Trump Tower in Manhattan, photographed in 2021.AP

Leaders earn more and the company pays less, Steinglass said. A win-win for everyone except the taxman. In the end, that’s all.

Defense attorneys singled out Weisselberg on Thursday, with attorney Susan Necheles saying, “We are here today for one reason and one reason only: Allen Weisselberg’s greed.

The former financial director will serve five months in prison as part of his plea.

Jury deliberations in the case are expected to begin on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/12/02/donald-trump-was-aware-of-companys-tax-fraud-prosecutors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos