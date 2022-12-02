Trump’s legal problems keep piling up





Both cases are the subject of criminal investigations which are being considered by grand jurors in Washington D.C.

Cipollone refused to answer questions as he left without his attorney, Michael Purpura, and entered a waiting SUV. Philbin, who dated Purpura, also declined to answer questions.

For Trump, the appearance of Cipollones marks the latest setback in an extraordinary series of catastrophic legal and political developments.

It came a day after a federal appeals court panel dismissed his lawsuit against the Justice Department following the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. In recent days, Trump has seen his top allies Lindsey Graham, Mark Meadows and Michael Flynn ordered to testify before an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating his efforts to void the election.

Last month, the Justice Department named former public corruption chief Jack Smith as a special master to preside over the Trump-focused Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago investigations.

On top of those legal issues, the Supreme Court paved the way for House Democrats to get six years of Trumps tax returns.

And Trump-world has been rocked in recent days amid widespread condemnation from allies and adversaries for hosting white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump was also the loser in a secret court battle to block some of his top ex-advisers from testifying before the grand jury, which may have paved the way for Cipollone and Philbin to appear on Friday.

The appearance of Trump’s lawyers at the White House underscores the acute legal threat he faces. Several other former White House advisers to Trump have appeared before the grand jury in recent weeks, including Trump’s social media aide Dan Scavino and two former aides to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Cipollone has been a key witness to Trump’s frenzy in recent weeks in office, especially as the incumbent president has sought to undermine the transfer of power to Joe Biden. Cipollone testified before the Jan. 6 select committee after lengthy negotiations, but declined to discuss matters he considered covered by potential executive privilege.

If Cipollone were to testify on these privileged issues before the grand jury, it would give prosecutors key evidence that lawmakers on the Jan. 6 panel were unable to obtain. Among the questions the select committee was unable to resolve include why Cipollone failed to attend a key final meeting on Trump’s efforts to persuade Pence to disrupt the Jan. 6 electoral vote count. .

Cipollone told the select committee that he planned to attend, but ultimately did not. Reason, he said, was protected by privilege.

The day before he left, Trump also designated Cipollone and Philbin as two of seven representatives to the National Archives, authorized to facilitate access to and manage his presidential records.

While it’s unusual for White House attorneys to testify before a grand jury involving presidential misconduct, Cipollone and Philbin are far from the first White House attorneys to face legal questioning. Trump’s first white attorney, Don McGahn, was repeatedly questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and became a key witness to Trump’s potential obstruction of justice.

Other top White House attorneys to make appearances at the same courthouse include Bruce Lindsey, a longtime adviser to President Bill Clinton. The Clinton White House fought an unsuccessful court battle to block Lindsey’s testimony in an independent counsel investigation into allegations of corruption at the Department of Agriculture.

Lindsey was later called to testify before a grand jury overseen by another independent attorney, Ken Starr, as it examined Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

A few decades earlier, White House attorney John Dean testified before a grand jury investigating the Watergate scandal.

