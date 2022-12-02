Party Life: Xi’s New Politburo and China’s Tech Ambitions

The personal is political, even in a communist dictatorship.

Last month, Xi Jinping cemented his power by engineering a leadership reshuffle of the Chinese Communist Party, brushing aside rival factions and stacking the Politburo with his proteges. The new lineup reflects Xi’s efforts to make China a technological superpower capable of competing with the United States both commercially and militarily.

The most important factor in the leadership reshuffle was loyalty to Mr. Xi, as official explanations of the selection process clearly show. He forced his main rivals into early retirement and held all seven seats on the Politburo Standing Committee with his allies. He also circumvented decades of precedent to appoint a key ally, Li Qiangas, as prime minister.

Mr. Xi’s longtime proteges now hold about half of the 24 Politburo seats. Most others have won Mr. Xi’s trust by loyally promoting his leadership and implementing his policies over the past decade. But what is most striking are the six people appointed as a quarter of the new Politburo who belong to a new class of political elites that has emerged under Mr. Xi.

This class consists of eminent experts in aerospace, public health and engineering who have not evolved through the system in the traditional way, but have been handpicked to enter the highest realms of power. It also includes the former head of a state-owned arms supplier.

Although they have little or no political experience, these people have been appointed by Mr. Xi to provincial leadership positions in the past five to 10 years. This qualified them for a Politburo nomination at the Party Congress last month.

There was likely a political element to Mr. Xi’s membership in this group. As many of his longtime proteges approach retirement, he needed a new base of support, free from the influence of factional politics, which would owe him their political careers.

Although somewhat speculative, there is no doubt that their rise to the highest ranks of the CCP reflects Mr. Xi’s emphasis on technological innovation. National development of key technologies was a major theme of Xi’s work report to the Party Congress. This report is the most formal statement of the PCC’s priorities for the next five years.

It’s not just this group of relative political newbies who have tech credentials, though. At least two other members of the Politburo have worked or studied in science and technology fields at some point in their careers.

Technological formations are even more prominent among the 205 full members of the Party Central Committee. Citing data from the Brookings Institution, the Wall Street Journal reports that 40% of Central Committee members have a science and technology background, a sharp increase from the previous Central Committee’s 18%.

This emphasis on technology is not new. China’s long march for indigenous innovation predates the Xi era. The CCP leadership has long viewed China’s reliance on the United States and its allies for key choke point technologies as an existential security risk that must be overcome. Significant progress was made during Mr. Xi’s first two terms, thanks to initiatives such as Made in China 2025, but the deterioration of US-China relations since 2018 has made the issue even more pressing.

China is determined to close the technology gap with the United States and will stop at nothing to do so. By staffing the Politburo with experienced scientists and engineers in some of the most important technological fields, Xi is showing both his determination to accomplish this task and building a team to achieve it.

China still has a long way to go before achieving its goal of technological autonomy, and the United States should not help Mr. Xi achieve it.

Washington should instead close regulatory loopholes that allow the transfer and sale of sensitive technology to China. Failure to do so would be gross negligence, helping to produce a China that could rival the United States not only in science and commerce, but also in military strength.