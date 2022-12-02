A clearer picture of the war in Ukraine is possible by spring, according to FM





Trkiye expects to see a clearer picture regarding the ceasefire in the war in Ukraine or return to the negotiating table by spring, Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu said on Friday. “I think we also have to convince some western allies to go back to the negotiating table now. Ukraine is advancing on the ground, taking back some of the territories, occupied territories, but Russia in return (aims) deliberately for civilian infrastructure. So life becomes difficult for Ukrainians in particular and for us, for all of us,” avuolu said during the “MED Dialogue Session” of the 8th edition of the Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome. Stressing that there are “new, more complicated realities” in the war, avuolu said: “I think before spring we will have a clearer picture of a ceasefire, or a truce , or (to return to) the negotiating table”. Since the start of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, stressing its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow, it has also closed its straits to prevent some Russian ships from crossing them. Trkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed a Turkish-brokered deal in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February. Asked about Trkiye’s role in NATO and in Europe’s security, avuolu pointed out that his country has been NATO’s main player in the fight against terrorism. “We are the only NATO ally actively fighting Daesh,” he said, adding that Trkiye had “eliminated more than 4,500 Daesh terrorists” and “expelled more than 9,000 more foreign terrorist fighters. of 125 countries”. “We have been one of the biggest contributors to NATO and we are one of the top five contributors to NATO missions, to NATO activities,” he noted. But he criticized the European Union for only reaching out to Trkiye “in the event of a migration crisis”. “I hope that (our) friends from the European Union and Europeans will understand the importance of Trkiye not only during the crisis, but in general,” he said. Asked about Trkiye’s normalization efforts with countries like Israel and Egypt, Avuolu noted the importance of normalization with Israel, but added that such efforts do not mean “that this normalization will come at the expense of ( the) Palestinian cause”. “I think this normalization is mutually beneficial not only between Trkiye and Israel, but also for the region,” he added. On Egypt, he underlined: “Egypt is an important country for Morocco, for (the) Mediterranean region and for (the) Muslim world, for Africa, for all of us”. “Our region particularly needs (a) good relationship between Trkiye and Egypt,” he said. Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shook hands and chatted with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on the sidelines of the opening of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Diplomatic relations between Trkiye and Egypt have been at a charge d’affaires level since Egypt’s 2013 military coup, which toppled President Mohammed Morsi, who later died.

