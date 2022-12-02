Donald Trump knew about tax evasion at his company, prosecutors say





NEW YORK Donald Trump knew about a 15-year-old tax evasion perpetrated by longtime executives of his namesake company, a prosecutor said on Friday, saying the illegal activity ended when the company cleaned up its practices trade when Trump entered the White House.

At the end of the Trump Organizations criminal trial, prosecutors introduced the idea that Trump had knowledge of the crimes committed by his top aides. The claim was a way to support their theory that the real estate, hotel and golf company is criminally guilty and benefited from the tax evasion.

This whole narrative that Donald Trump was blissfully ignorant just wasn’t real, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass said during his summary. He asked jurors, who are expected to begin deliberations in the case on Monday, to reject the idea that leaders who committed crimes had simply gone rogue.

At the same time, Steinglass also told the jury that it doesn’t matter that they believe Trump knew about the fraud, because the former president is not considered a conspirator in the case.

Trump has not been accused of wrongdoing. Allen Weisselberg, his former chief financial officer and employee of the Trump family for half a century, pleaded guilty to fraud this summer. Fraud testimony from Weisselberg and Trump Organization comptroller Jeffrey McConney, who was granted immunity automatically by state law when he appeared before the grand jury, was a key part of the case. lawsuits.

Prosecutors say the company profited from the fraud in a variety of ways, including cutting its payroll costs and saving on its Medicare tax burden.

For the company to be found guilty of wrongdoing and fined up to $1.6 million, the district attorney must prove that Weisselberg or McConney intended to help the company in addition to reducing their tax payable. The fraud involved untaxed luxury apartments, Mercedes-Benzes and private school tuition for Weisselberg grandchildren.

In a Truth Social article earlier this week, Trump appeared to refute any suggestion that he knew what Weisselberg and McConney had done, writing that there was no gain for Trump and that we knew about it.

Defense attorney Susan Necheles reminded jurors in her summary Thursday that Weisselberg and McConney testified that Trump did not know how things were reported on Allen Weisselberg’s tax returns and argued that Trump was not unaware of the tax crimes of its leaders.

During the trial, prosecutors largely avoided the issue and did not present evidence to directly refute Weisselberg and McConneys’ claim. But on Friday, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan ruled that attorneys for the Trump organizations had opened the door to discussing whether Trump knew about it by telling jurors that Weisselberg had betrayed the Trump family.

The fact that it was sanctioned and a practice known to Mr. Trump directly refutes this incorrect account, Steinglass argued in a discussion that took place without the presence of the jury.

Merchan agreed to allow prosecutors to make this point, noting that the Trump Organization’s defense team repeatedly mentioned Trump during the trial, apparently in an effort to steer Mr. Trump away from the court table. defense and these proceedings.

Weisselberg and other company executives received annual bonuses reported on tax forms known as 1099s, which are typically used to pay independent contractors, not employees. Reportedly, this was a standard operation of the accounting team at Trump Organizations prior to 2017, when Trump became president.

Lawyers for the Trump Organization argued that Weisselberg, who is still on the company’s payroll but is on paid leave, orchestrated the tax evasion in secret, hiding his conduct from Trump. Weisselberg testified that Trump approved his salary and annual bonus amounts, but was unaware he had changed the way earnings were reported, saving him $1.7 million. dollars in taxes from 2005 to 2017.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to crimes including criminal tax evasion and conspiracy. Facing up to 15 years in prison, he agreed to testify against the company in exchange for a significantly reduced sentence of five months in prison. He must also pay approximately $2 million in back taxes and fines.

The case stems from a three-year investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

Bragg said the Trump investigation is ongoing and suggested that his team, which has been rebuilt since Vance left office nearly a year ago, undertake a new review of the long investigation’s past goals. The criminal investigation originally stems from a review of a silent payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, allegedly to keep her quiet about a sexual relationship that they had.

Separately, Trump, Weisselberg and three of Trump’s adult children, along with the Trump Organization, have been sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) for alleged fraud related to manipulation of property values ​​belonging to Trump and the deliberate deceptive practices of lenders. and insurance providers to get better loan and policy rates.

The case is expected to go to trial late next year and could significantly cripple the ability of Trump organizations to do business in New York.

