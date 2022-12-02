Politics
Jokowi’s statement on criteria for a presidential candidate seen as disagreeing with some numbers
INDOPOS.CO.ID President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) statement to the volunteers regarding the criteria for potential leaders should be interpreted connotatively (figuratively) and not denotatively.
Seen from the context of Jokowi as a Javanese, the statement on the criteria of a potential leader cannot be immediately associated with a certain figure or characters.
Pelita Harapan University (UPH) political communication expert Emrus Sihombing said President Jokowi’s statement contained figurative and positive significance.
Emrus said that on the positive side, the implied meaning of President Jokowi’s statement, the issue of choosing a candidate for a leader whose forehead has many wrinkles and has white hair has a very good symbolic meaning.
White hair, Emrus said, did not mean old, but mature, mature and wise. Meanwhile, facial wrinkles signify hard workers and thinkers who are always thinking of their people.
“I see President Jokowi using symbolic language and not endorsing certain characters or figures. The language of symbols has a positive meaning. President Jokowi hopes that the potential leader who will replace him is someone wise, mature and hardworking and who always thinks of his people,” Emrus told indopos.co.id, Friday, 2/12/2022.
According to Emrus, President Jokowi on another occasion also appeared to support Defense Minister Prabowo. So if Jokowi endorses certain numbers, they must be consistent. This fact shows that Jokowi is not in orbit around a certain figure.
A president, Emrus said, politically ethically cannot endorse certain presidential candidates. The president must be neutral and impartial. In another case, as a cadre of the PDI Perjuangan, Jokowi certainly has a personal preference for certain candidates. It can be transmitted internally, not directly to the public.
“As a cadre of the PDIP, President Jokowi certainly has his own choices. But it can be transmitted internally to the PDIP, not directly transmitted to the public,” he said.
Emrus further acknowledged that President Jokowi’s statement regarding the criteria for potential leaders, on the other hand, has created multiple interpretations, causing an outcry. According to Emrus, President Jokowi should have avoided statements that give rise to various interpretations, let alone lead to supporting certain numbers.
Regarding the interest of a sustainable development program, President Jokowi of course hopes that the leader who will replace him will continue the program he has launched.
“With regard to the National Capital (IKN), for example, President Jokowi certainly hopes that whoever replaces him will continue the development program of IKN. However, it must be understood that if the presidential candidate who replaces him “Carry is not endorsed by the PDIP, it is not certain that the program will work. For this reason, the PDI-P must of course designate a personality who will continue the program announced by Jokowi. If the opposition wins, the program risks stagnating,” he said.
To note beforehand, President Jokowi explained the characteristics of a leader who is close and thinks of his people. The leader can be seen from the look on his face to his gray hair.
Jokowi passed it in front of his volunteers at the United Archipelago Movement event at Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan, Jakarta on Saturday (11/26/2022).
“There are a lot of wrinkles on his face because he thinks about people. There are also those who think about people until their hair is all white, yes there is that,” Jokowi said.
Jokowi is also another leading figure with a clean face. Jokowi also repeated his statement that leaders who think of their people have white hair.
“I repeat, being a leader who thinks of people shows in his appearance, in the wrinkles on his face. If his face is sticky, clean, there are no wrinkles on his face, be careful. See also, look at her hair. If the hair is all white, yes, it’s thinking of those people,” he said. (dam)
