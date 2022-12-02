In closing arguments, prosecutors say Trump knew about tax evasion at his company





Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s tax evasion trial said in closing arguments Friday that the former president sanctioned what has become a sweeping 15-year plan to indemnify top company executives.

The prosecution’s focus on Donald Trump shortly before the case was brought before the jury marked a notable change in a week-long trial that has largely focused on other senior leaders in the ‘family business. Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump explicitly sanctions tax evasion. That’s what this document shows, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass told jurors in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday. This whole narrative that Donald Trump is blissfully ignorant just isn’t real.

Defense attorneys objected to the late decision by the prosecution, which also mentioned Trump at the start of closing arguments on Thursday.

Michael van der Veen, who is representing the Trump Payroll Corporation in the case, asked the judge for a mistrial.

We chose a jury … based on people’s representations that Donald Trump was not on trial, he said Friday, adding that the prosecution had now made him a co-conspirator.

Van der Veen said raising Trump’s name in association with the crime in the case was a mistake. It’s totally inappropriate, it’s a bias he put on the jury that can’t be undone.

Steinglass responded by saying: We have religiously avoided politics.

Steinglass further argued that he was authorized to bring up the name of the CEO when the case is against his company. It had nothing to do with him being Donald Trump, but with him being the CEO of the company. If his name was John Doe, there would be no objection here.

The case is being heard in the State Supreme Court, New York’s highest trial court.

The 15-count indictment in the case accuses the company and longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg of conspiring to commit fraud, tax evasion and falsification of records. Weisselberg was also hit with a major theft charge. Prosecutors say he used his position to avoid paying taxes on $1.7 million in earnings.

Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 counts in August. No one else has been charged.

Donald Trump stands next to Allen Weisselberg during a press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower, January 11, 2017.Evan Vucci / AP

Trump has publicly blasted the investigation into his company as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan indicated this week that he was surprised by the new focus on Trump in the case, but told prosecutors they could pursue their charges in court. closing arguments, as much of the discussion before trial and during jury selection revolved around the fact that Trump was not seated at the defense table.

Additionally, attorneys for the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation invoked the former president’s name several times on Thursday and repeatedly stated that he had no knowledge of any tax schemes or that Weisselbergs had admitted illegal activities.

Merchan on Friday denied the defense’s request to have the trial dismissed. “I don’t believe it’s necessary to declare a mistrial, nor do I believe it’s even a thought,” he said.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations at trial on Monday.

