China’s Xi acknowledges Covid frustration sparked protests and hints of easing rules, EU official says





By Xiaofei Xu, Steven Jiang and Rob Picheta, CNN Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged the frustration in China with his government’s relentless policy zero covid strategyA European Union official told CNN, in his first known remarks about the protests that have erupted across the country in recent days. Xi told visiting European Council President Charles Michel in Beijing on Thursday that protesters were “mainly students” who were frustrated after three years of Covid, and hinted at China’s potential relaxation of prevention measures, an EU official told CNN on Friday. “Xi also said Omicron is less lethal than Delta, which makes the Chinese government more open to further easing of Covid restrictions,” the EU official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing European professional standards. However, the official could not confirm whether Xi said the word “protest” in Mandarin, or say what exact wording was used by the Chinese leader to describe the recent unrest over the restrictions. Rare protests have rocked China in recent days as the country nears the end of a third year of tough controls on civilian life. The latest wave of protests is unprecedented since the pro-democracy movement in Tiananmen Square in 1989. Since Xi came to power in 2012, the Communist Party has tightened its grip on all aspects of life, launched a crackdown radical against dissent and built a high – state surveillance technique. Xi’s remarks come as parts of China show they will ease some Covid restrictions, including lifting lockdowns and allowing some Covid patients to quarantine at home, following anti-coronavirus protests. widespread lockdowns across the country. Foreign officials noted Beijing’s shift on pandemic restrictions. US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday that widespread protests in China “had the effect” of relaxing some Covid rules. Speaking at an event at American University, Sherman noted that the protests had died down and said part of the reason was that they were “really having an effect”, citing the example of China letting people quarantine at home. “At the same time, I am naive, and the Chinese have used their security forces to suppress the protests,” she added. “So it’s not all good news,” Sherman said. “But protests matter.” From next Monday, public transport operators in the Chinese capital Beijing will no longer ban passengers if they do not have a negative Covid-19 test result taken within the previous 48 hours, the municipal government announced on Friday. in a notice. The new rule, which applies to buses and the metro, is a reversal of the city’s tougher lockdown measures announced 10 days ago. However, the country has still not announced a roadmap for reopening and removing its myriad nationwide Covid restrictions. The top official in charge of China’s Covid response told health officials on Wednesday that the country faces a “new stage and mission” in controlling the pandemic. “With the decrease in the toxicity of Omicron variant, the increase in the vaccination rate and the accumulated experience in epidemic control and prevention, the containment of the pandemic in China is facing a new stage and a new mission,” Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said on Wednesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency. The-CNN-Wire

