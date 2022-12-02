Quetta police endanger sick life of Azam Swatis, claims Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that despite “severe chest pains and breathing problems”, Senator Azam Swati was taken from hospital by Quetta police and transferred in an unknown location, putting his life in danger.

Balochistan police on Friday arrested PTI Senator Azam Swati for posting controversial tweets against senior army officers.

The ousted Prime Minister took to Twitter on Friday and condemned the shocking act inflicted on the PTI leader.

Calling the Quetta police act a big crime, Imran also said he was sad to see our justice system unwilling to stop Swati’s repeated violations of basic human rights.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the arrest was made for the various cases registered against the senator across Balochistan.

The PTI leader was again arrested for speaking out against senior officers early Sunday morning from his farm in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

The cybercrime wing of the federal investigative agencies arrested Swati for using foul language towards the former army chief and other senior officers.

The case against the senator was filed on the complaint of FIA technical assistant Anis ur Rehman. The case was filed for defamation and the Electronic Crimes Prevention Act.

The senator was arrested under sections 500, 501, 505 and 109. He was also arrested under the same provisions last month.

Several FIRs were registered within 24 hours against PTI Chief Swati for his controversial tweets in different police stations in Karachi, Quetta, Jacobabad Qambar, Lasbela, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kandhkot and other cities.

News of the arrest came minutes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on the senator’s plea requesting details of cases filed against him across the country.

At the start of the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said the Home Office was being asked to provide details of registered cases across the country, but wondered if that could be done under the current laws of the land.

There is no law that allows such details to be taken from the provinces, replied Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Dogal.

This led Judge Farooq to question whether the Home Office had any control over the provincial Home Offices.

After the 18th Amendment police took control of the provinces, the AAG responded that it repeated that the federal government had no authority to direct provincial inspectors general of police.

However, the government lawyer replied that a report regarding the cases registered across the country has been requested from the provinces by order of the courts.

How were multiple cases recorded for an incident? The FIA ​​has also been implicated, they are in your jurisdiction, you can give details of the cases registered against Azam Swati by the FIA, the judge told the lawyer.

To this, AAG Dogal responded saying that they can provide details related to FIA but cannot take information on the number of registered cases against Swati in the provinces.

To this Swatis lawyer Babar Awan interjected saying that all basic rights are political issues and the center can get this information from the provinces.

If this were the case, they will not be able to write a letter or hold a press conference. How can the federal government say it is powerless beyond Faizabad or Attock, Awan said.

The lawyer also warned the court that his client could be taken from Islamabad and transferred elsewhere.

Azam Swati is a heart patient. Azam Swati only asks for the number of FIRs, Awan told the court. He added that he was looking for the details so that his client could appear for these cases.

To this, the AAG responded by saying that the petition included provincial IGs as respondents but did not mention interior ministries.

However, the Chief Justice of the IHC intervened and pointed out that the court cannot give directions to a province or its home ministries.

After passing the remark, the court reserved judgment in the case.

