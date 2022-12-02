Great Responsibility: On India’s G20 Presidency





The government launched its year of G-20 chairmanship on December 1 with great fanfare, and 100 monuments from Kashmir to Kanyakumari lit up with the Indian G-20 logo symbolizing the motto Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or one land, one family, one coming. In an editorial essay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to make India’s year of Presidency a year that will focus on healing our one Earth, creating harmony within our one family and giving hope for our unique future. It is planned to hold about 200 G-20 meetings across India. The preparatory and ministerial meetings will culminate in big plans for a G-20 summit, which will bring together the leaders of the P-5 countries and others in New Delhi next September. India took over from Indonesia, which even struggled to schedule meetings and ensure full participation due to differences over the war in Ukraine. There was even uncertainty until the end as to whether all the major leaders would be present; whether they would agree to a joint photo shoot (they didn’t) and whether there would be a joint statement that was ultimately falsified. Like Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Mr Modi will have to travel abroad to ensure that all G-20 leaders and guests attend at the highest level. And officials will need to burn more midnight oil to reach consensus on statements. Symbolism and logistical coordination aside, the government has a difficult task ahead in driving substantive negotiations to craft a comprehensive G-20 agenda, where officials have said they will focus on tackling the terrorism, supply chain disruptions and global unity. In 2008, the first G-20 summit meeting in the United States took place during a time of crisis for global financial systems. In 2022, the task of Mr Modi and his team is equally crucial, given the lasting effects of the Russian war in Ukraine, Western energy sanctions which will worsen this month, economic slowdowns , pandemic concerns and climate change issues that are testing the foundations of globalization and an interconnected global economy. In his op-ed, Mr. Modi said that India would forge its G-20 agenda through its tradition of collective decision-making which, like India’s national consensus, would be made…by blending millions of free voices in one harmonious melody. At a time when India itself is facing economic hardship and social and community tensions, the government should be prepared to face greater scrutiny for upholding these ideals. After emphasizing India’s global significance as G-20 Chair and its power to shape the global narrative, the government can see that with great power comes great responsibility. and greater insight into its ability to translate its global dreams into the national context. landscape too.

