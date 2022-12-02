Trump Explicitly Sanctioned Tax Evasion, Prosecutor Says – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump was “explicitly sanctioning tax evasion” when he greenlighted a pay cut for an executive who would offset the cut by pocketing untaxed benefits, Manhattan prosecutors claimed Friday.

Joshua Steinglass filed the charge during the second day of his closing argument in Trump’s multi-corporate tax evasion criminal trial. Steinglass referred jurors to a 2012 document autographed by the former president himself, in which he approved a $72,000 pay cut for Trump Organization chief operating officer Matthew Calamari.

The prosecution argued that Trump and his companies were well aware that Calamari, former CFO Allen Weisselberg and CFO Jeffrey McConney engaged in practices designed to secure untaxed income for executives over benefits such as free stamps.

Steinglass’s comment prompted opposition from the Trump corporate defense team — one of many times they argued on points during his closing — and Judge Juan Merchan called them to the bench. When their controversial confab ended, Steinglass continued in that vein.

Steinglass pushed back on what he described as the “defense narrative that Mr. Trump was blissfully unaware” of the wrongdoings of his leadership – and that the controversial tycoon was the victim of deception by Weisselberg and Calamari.

“He’s not on trial,” Steinglass said of Trump, “but that doesn’t mean you have to believe the defense story that Allen Weisselberg and Matt Calamari went rogue.”

“There’s been a lot of back and forth in this lawsuit about the involvement of Donald Trump and other members of the Trump family,” Steinglass said at one point, saying the companies would be legally liable if the company owners knew it. “We don’t have to prove anything about what he knew or didn’t know.

“In the end, it doesn’t matter.”

Steinglass’ first day of shutdown went into similar territory, with him telling jurors on Thursday, “The Trump Organization…has cultivated a culture of fraud and deception.” Editor’s Choice

“It’s not that the folks at the Trump Organization didn’t know what they were doing was illegal, it’s just that they didn’t care,” Steinglass also said.

This line of argument listened to the opening of prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, who tightly linked Trump to an alleged illegal compensation program that allegedly lined the pockets of Weisselberg, his longtime fundraiser, and other l’honchos. ‘company.

During Thursday’s defense closings, two Trump firm attorneys squarely blamed Weisselberg while portraying him as something of a tragic figure — a man whose admirable loyalty was no match for subsuming greed.

“Mr. Weisselberg has dedicated his life to the Trump family…to Fred, to Don, to Don Jr. He helped build the Trump Organization into the company it is today,” the attorney said. defense Susan Necheles “But along the way he screwed up, he got greedy – and once he started it was hard for him to stop.”

“Mr. Weisselberg admitted that during this long scheme, no member of the Trump family was aware of his ongoing efforts to evade taxes. He was ashamed of what he was doing: you saw him on the stand witnesses, almost crying,” Necheles told jurors. “He knew he was doing something wrong and he was ashamed of it, and he kept it a secret. When his wrongdoings came to light, the Trump family didn’t fire him, they didn’t kick him out after nearly 40 years. How do you fire a member of your own family? Necheles asked. But, “Mr. Weisselberg broke the law… Mr. Weisselberg is paying for his own misdeeds.

And while Weisselberg turned state’s evidence to save himself from a long prison sentence — agreeing to testify in exchange for a shorter prison term — he said nothing that implicated Trump’s companies in wrongdoing, argued Neceheles. “He atones for his sins, but as part of the plea deal, the prosecution forced him to testify against the company he helped start. Now the prosecution’s case rests on a single thing: trying to convince you, the jurors, that Mr. Weisselberg’s actions were done in the name of the company.” Weisselberg, Necheles said, said “they were done solely for his own benefit – and that is the critical question in this case”. Linked

Necheles stressed that the key point depends on who Weisselberg wanted to benefit from. He was not trying to help his employer, which means the Trump Organization was not responsible for criminal liability, Necheles argued. “Time and again, Allen Weisselberg and [Comptroller] Jeffrey McConney testified that Allen Weisselberg committed these crimes solely for his own benefit…in other words, no intent to benefit society,” Necheles claimed. “That is the critical question in this case.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s 2021 indictment against several Trump companies, including his namesake Trump Organization, alleged a 15-year tax evasion scheme. The alleged financial misconduct stemmed from alleged untaxed benefits to Weisselberg, as part of a “drastic and audacious scheme of illegal payments”.

Prosecutors said Weisselberg — who for decades was Trump’s top financier — benefited greatly from his nearly five decades of loyalty to the family. Beginning in 2005, Weisselberg lived in a vacant apartment on Manhattan’s West Side. The Trump Corporation, which had the lease on that pad, paid Weisselberg’s rent, as well as his utility bills and parking fees, according to the indictment.

Those perks didn’t stop at free living: Trump’s company reportedly paid for the leases of two Mercedes Benzes that Weisselberg and his wife allegedly used as personal rides. Several of Trump’s businesses also offered money to Weisselberg during the holiday season, so he could provide “personal holiday tips,” according to previous statements by prosecutors. In total, these plum benefits amount to $1.7 million in untaxed benefits.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to a 15-count indictment involving those payments. Weisselberg replied “yes, your honor” when asked by Merchan if he “engaged in a scheme” with the Trump Organization “to defraud federal, New York State and city tax authorities. from New York”. Weisselberg’s explosive admission appeared to directly implicate Trump’s companies in criminal activities, such as tax evasion and forgery of business records. Weisselberg testified for the prosecution at trial; the plea agreement stated that he must “give honest testimony” if called to the stand.

Indeed, Weisselberg was the prosecution’s star witness. Over several days of testimony, Weisselberg linked Trump’s businesses — and to some extent the ex-president himself — to illegal tax shenanigans. He said “the rent was authorized by Donald Trump”, when asked about the free apartment. Weisselberg also told jurors that the Trump Corporation paid its utility bills there. “It is your understanding that has been authorized by Mr. Trump?” asked Hoffinger. Weisselberg said: “That was my understanding, yes.” Weisselberg also said Trump paid for his grandchildren’s private school tuition. Prosecutors argue that this was a benefit that should also have been taxed.

Weisselberg’s second day at the helm was far more dramatic, as he said he and other executives worked to wipe shady financial practices off the books of several Trump companies when the real estate mogul became president. “We were going through a whole process of cleaning up the business after Mr. Trump became president to get everything done right,” Weisselberg said. “When Mr. Trump became president and everyone was looking at our business from every angle,” Weisselberg continued, they went through “every practice that we had used over the years and…we fixed everything. what we needed to correct”.

Weisselberg will not be sentenced until the end of the trial, “to ensure compliance” with his end of the bargain. He must also pay approximately $2 million in unpaid taxes and penalties. With compliance, Weisselberg’s sentence would be five months in prison followed by five years probation. In particular, the Arrangement is not a cooperation agreement; Weisselberg had to provide testimony if requested, and eventually did.

Necheles also insisted that Weisselberg’s salary change after Trump became president – he stopped taking untaxed benefits and, in 2018, got a real raise – did not indicate actions. financial wrongdoing on the part of the company.

“After Donald Trump became President of the United States, the Trump Corporation and its employees went through very difficult times,” Necheles said. “They were overworked and understaffed.” They couldn’t hire people they didn’t know and didn’t trust. “Life had become very difficult for the employees,” Necheles said. “Jeffrey McConney told you it wasn’t a fun job anymore.”

Eric Trump, who effectively ran things at Trump Org, “was a lot more generous with raises than his dad.” That — not wrongdoing — explained Weisselberg and McConney’s increases about four years ago.

Trump Payroll Corporation attorney Michael van der Veen also blamed Weisselberg. “Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg,” he said at various times during the closings. Sometimes van der Veen banged on the desk to drive the point home with a loud noise. Weisselberg turned on the companies, he said, because he had no other choice. “Prosecutors had him by the balls,” van der Veen said. Tendency

While Necheles’ portrayal of Weisselberg had a clear and familiar story arc — Icarus-meets-financial-crime, if you will — it’s unclear how it landed on the jurors. Indeed, it appeared that two panelists were struggling to keep their eyes open.

Necheles deserved credit, however, for acknowledging the dismal nature of a trial where alleged smoking guns take the form of ledgers and receipts. “It’s a tax case, and I know some of the evidence, testimony has been deadly boring,” Necheles said while thanking the jurors for their service. Several laughed.

